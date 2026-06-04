Which productions most inspired our leading theatremakers? Actor Paul Chahidi chooses a work by award-winning, avant-garde company Complicité
I was in my second year at Central School of Speech and Drama and I remember feeling lost and unhappy as an actor in training. It was quite chaotically run at that point and teachers came and went at an alarming rate. I hadn’t got a very optimistic sense of there being a place for me in the profession. I was either cast as 90-year-olds or these odd characters. I was literally told: “You’ll grow into your face.” I really thought about giving up before I’d even left. But there was a wonderful movement teacher there, Vanessa Ewan. She said I should go and see Complicité.
I hadn’t seen the company’s work, so I went not knowing what to expect from The Street of Crocodiles. It’s an overused phrase, but it really did blow my mind. My neural synapses were just sparking, as if something had gone off inside me. It wasn’t a great ‘play’ as such, but it was a great piece of theatre – an absolutely extraordinary production... impressionist snapshots from these stories by the Jewish Polish author Bruno Shulz in the Second World War, who was shot by the SS. It travelled back to his childhood and then up to his last days.
I was completely overwhelmed by the inventiveness of a small group of actors and the way they used their whole bodies with minimal set to do things that seemed impossible. I remember them emerging from school desks... and then the desks would turn into birds. It was almost balletic, like watching a fusion of theatre, dance and music. The overall effect was like a visual piece of music: you just had to let it wash over you. It was emotionally and viscerally powerful like a piece of music that speaks to you and goes straight to your heart. The dexterity with which the actors told the story was like watching a murmuration of starlings: they would seem diffuse on the stage and then imperceptibly come together and for one dazzling moment they would produce an image that they would hold for a beat... and then disperse.
I was completely overwhelmed by the inventiveness of a small group of actors
The other great moment was when the light slowly went up on the bare brick back wall, which had been dark up until then. It was a street scene and all you could see was a man in a fedora, as though from above, walking perpendicularly down the wall facing the floor. It was absolutely disorientating and extraordinary.
I remember thinking: “I’ve never seen anything like this.” I can’t quite express how despondent I’d been, but this absolutely gave me hope. I was completely invigorated. I thought: “I don’t have a clue what’s going to happen after drama school, but I realise there are endless ways of doing things and you can be all shapes and sizes.” I didn’t know if this was the kind of theatre I was going to be involved in, but it just opened up a new space in my mind for what theatre can do.
Continues...
Complicité, founded in 1983 as Théâtre de Complicité, had already won a dedicated following and several awards for its idiosyncratic (now much copied) and daringly physical, dramatic work. But The Street of Crocodiles, co-produced with the National Theatre, sprang the company onto a different level of worldwide appreciation with awards in Ireland, Canada and Spain, as well as in the UK.
The hallucinatory play of dreams and dread, adapted from Bruno Schulz’s stories by Simon McBurney and Mark Wheatley, was subtitled A Dance of the Mind. It centred around the story of Joseph, a Polish Jew growing up in the 1920s, conjuring the landscapes of Schulz’s imagination. As director, McBurney jettisoned literal representation in favour of an ideally meshed creative team producing strikingly surreal yet emotionally immediate images whereby, say, a mundane family dinner could be evoked by two actors perched on the wall swinging their legs incessantly like pendulums, or books that would turn into the wings of birds. Scenes in a tailor’s shop had the actors turning a huge bolt of fabric from a tablecloth in one moment to a beach, to the coverlet of a sanatorium bed, to waves flooding the stage. Images of Nazi tyranny were conveyed not by uniforms and symbols but by the sounds of slaps of wood and marching.
Rae Smith’s compelling design, augmented by Christopher Shutt’s thrillingly atmospheric soundscape, was set in a warehouse of dusky books seized by the Nazis, which Schulz had to sort for cataloguing or burning. The production also heralded the first mature flowering of the talent of lighting designer Paule Constable, who, for this show, won the first of her record-breaking 17 Olivier nominations.
Paul Chahidi is in The Misanthrope at the National Theatre, 16th June to 1st August
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