The Street of Crocodiles, Cottesloe, National Theatre, 1992

I was in my second year at Central School of Speech and Drama and I remember feeling lost and unhappy as an actor in training. It was quite chaotically run at that point and teachers came and went at an alarming rate. I hadn’t got a very optimistic sense of there being a place for me in the profession. I was either cast as 90-year-olds or these odd characters. I was literally told: “You’ll grow into your face.” I really thought about giving up before I’d even left. But there was a wonderful movement teacher there, Vanessa Ewan. She said I should go and see Complicité.

I hadn’t seen the company’s work, so I went not knowing what to expect from The Street of Crocodiles. It’s an overused phrase, but it really did blow my mind. My neural synapses were just sparking, as if something had gone off inside me. It wasn’t a great ‘play’ as such, but it was a great piece of theatre – an absolutely extraordinary production... impressionist snapshots from these stories by the Jewish Polish author Bruno Shulz in the Second World War, who was shot by the SS. It travelled back to his childhood and then up to his last days.

I was completely overwhelmed by the inventiveness of a small group of actors and the way they used their whole bodies with minimal set to do things that seemed impossible. I remember them emerging from school desks... and then the desks would turn into birds. It was almost balletic, like watching a fusion of theatre, dance and music. The overall effect was like a visual piece of music: you just had to let it wash over you. It was emotionally and viscerally powerful like a piece of music that speaks to you and goes straight to your heart. The dexterity with which the actors told the story was like watching a murmuration of starlings: they would seem diffuse on the stage and then imperceptibly come together and for one dazzling moment they would produce an image that they would hold for a beat... and then disperse.

I was completely overwhelmed by the inventiveness of a small group of actors

The other great moment was when the light slowly went up on the bare brick back wall, which had been dark up until then. It was a street scene and all you could see was a man in a fedora, as though from above, walking perpendicularly down the wall facing the floor. It was absolutely disorientating and extraordinary.

I remember thinking: “I’ve never seen anything like this.” I can’t quite express how despondent I’d been, but this absolutely gave me hope. I was completely invigorated. I thought: “I don’t have a clue what’s going to happen after drama school, but I realise there are endless ways of doing things and you can be all shapes and sizes.” I didn’t know if this was the kind of theatre I was going to be involved in, but it just opened up a new space in my mind for what theatre can do.

Continues...