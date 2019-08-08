About The Stage

Established in 1880, The Stage is the UK’s leading publication for the theatre and performing arts industry. With a heritage spanning nearly 150 years, it has built a reputation as the most trusted source of news, reviews, interviews and career advice for theatre professionals, students and theatregoers alike.

From its earliest issues reporting on Victorian playhouses to today’s in-depth coverage of West End productions, fringe theatre, touring companies and the wider performing arts, The Stage has remained at the heart of the industry. It is widely regarded as the definitive voice of British theatre, valued for its editorial integrity, industry insight and unwavering support for new and established talent.

Respected by performers, producers, directors and casting professionals across the UK and beyond, The Stage continues to influence the careers of theatre-makers at every level. Its annual The Stage Debut Awards, The Stage Awards and The Stage 100 power list further cement its role as a vital platform for recognising emerging and established talent in live performance.

The Stage is regularly cited by leading figures in the theatre industry. As Laurence Olivier stated “The stage would not be the stage without The Stage”.

Olivier Award-winning actor Giles Terrera said: "It couldn’t be more important. We don’t often get to know what is going on in the rest of the industry, so [in] The Stage you can find what’s going on and find out about things that you’re not necessarily aware of when you’re in your production. The Stage has always been one of the most important aspects of being an actor, especially a theatre actor."

Wicked star Jonathan Bailey commented: "The Stage is the sort of byword in the industry, there’s a mythical element to it, it’s brilliant. As a young performer people would always talk to me about Th e Stage, it’s a constant in an industry that sometimes doesn’t feel very consistent. Sharing the news in what is a very intricate industry, to be able to touch base and be a platform for discussion is so important."

The Stage provides a variety of services