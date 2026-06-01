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Lyn Gardner

Lyn Gardner

Lyn Gardner is a theatre critic and associate editor of The Stage. Read her weekly column every Monday.

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Regional venues launch alliance to secure government support

Regional venues launch alliance to secure government support

An alliance of five venues has been launched that calls on the government to give not-for-profit regional theatres a "shared voice in national policy conversations".
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Radiohead Hamlet production announces London premiere at Barbican

Radiohead Hamlet production announces London premiere at Barbican

Hamlet Hail to the Thief – featuring the music of Radiohead – will make its London premiere at the Barbican Theatre later this year

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