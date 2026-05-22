Truth in Translation, Assembly Hall, Edinburgh, 2007

Conceived by an American, Michael Lessac, Truth in Translation told the story of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, set up in 1995 to heal the wounds of apartheid in South Africa, told from the viewpoint of the interpreters. It was their job to translate all the testimonies into 11 languages, and they had to act as both the voice of the victims and the perpetrators, absorbing everything without having time to process what they were hearing and speaking. It was brilliant.

The production explored the emotional toll of having to translate these testimonies of violence and, before the houselights went down, a voice said: “Do not become involved.” But watching it and thinking about it, how could you not? How could they even attempt to stay neutral and impervious when hearing horror upon horror every day? Everything came back to them – in their dreams, in their relationships. Sometimes they coped by using dark humour, other times they were hitting out in rage or threatening to quit because it was just too much. The experience tested every facet of their lives. It was hard to watch. It was raw, it was bitter, tragic, horrific. But it was told so beautifully that you really got into their heads. And it had exquisite music by the legend that was Hugh Masekela: lyrical and haunting with amazing harmonies in the chants and drums used to show rage.

It didn’t have an interval and, when it finished, there was a 15-second delay before applause started very slowly before building to a tumultuous expression of grief, pain and celebration, marvelling at what we just witnessed. There was a standing ovation, then the actors left the set and it went completely quiet again. No talking, no discussion; people were just stunned.

Seeing a piece like that was so raw and empowering

On the way out, I ran into an old friend and agreed to walk into town together. But then we didn’t say another word to one another until we reached the main drag. It was only then that we were able to begin to speak: we were so deeply affected by it. That depth of storytelling was done so simply. Hearing the words of the perpetrators saying what they had done to people – sometimes they were remorseful, sometimes quite joyful because they were sick bastards.

Seeing a piece like that was so raw and empowering, as a human, but also as an actor whose job it is to observe people, their characteristics and their emotions. It was 19 years ago and I saw it once. I can still go back to it.

Continues...