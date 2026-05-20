Elizabeth Dulau Alexandra Jensen and Mariah Gale in The Bleeding Tree. Image by Lidia Crisafulli

Elizabeth Dulau Alexandra Jensen and Mariah Gale in The Bleeding Tree. Image by Lidia Crisafulli

First professional directorial credit in a production staged between 18th July 2025 and 9th July 2026 in the UK and reviewed by The Stage.

Nominees must be over 16 years old or over.

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