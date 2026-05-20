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The Stage Debut Awards
Debuts Home
About
Categories
Sponsors
Judges
Submit Entry
Media

Best Director

Elizabeth Dulau Alexandra Jensen and Mariah Gale in The Bleeding Tree. Image by Lidia Crisafulli
Elizabeth Dulau Alexandra Jensen and Mariah Gale in The Bleeding Tree. Image by Lidia Crisafulli

First professional directorial credit in a production staged between 18th July 2025 and 9th July 2026 in the UK and reviewed by The Stage.

Nominees must be over 16 years old or over.

Submit Entry

Last Year's Winner

Last Year's Winner

Richard Mylan

Mumfighter

Swansea Grand Theatre

A previous nominee as a writer, Mylan impressed again with this directorial debut – his visceral and urgent staging of a muscular one-woman play was laced with anger, pathos and emotion.

Training: Urdang Academy

Previous Winners

  • Emily Ling Williams for A Playlist for the Revolution at Bush Theatre, London
  • Monique Touko for Malindadzimu at Hampstead Theatre, London
  • Martha Kiss Perrone for When It Breaks It Burns at the Battersea
  • Atri Banerjee for Hobson’s Choice at the Royal Exchange, Manchester
  • Katy Rudd for The Almighty Sometimes at the Royal Exchange, Manchester
  • Lekan Lawal for Betrayal at Derby Theatre, Derby
The Stage Debut Awards

The Stage Debut Awards

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