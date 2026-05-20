Criteria and information for the Best Director category.
Sponsored by Arts Council England
First professional directorial credit in a production staged between 18th July 2025 and 9th July 2026 in the UK and reviewed by The Stage.
Nominees must be over 16 years old or over.
Swansea Grand Theatre
A previous nominee as a writer, Mylan impressed again with this directorial debut – his visceral and urgent staging of a muscular one-woman play was laced with anger, pathos and emotion.
Training: Urdang Academy