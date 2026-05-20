Criteria and information for the Best Performer in a Play category. Sponsored by Encore.
First professional appearance in a named role in a play staged between July 18, 2025 and July 9, 2026 in the UK and reviewed by The Stage. (Previous appearances in ensemble roles or as an understudy do not disqualify you from consideration).
Nominees must be over 16 years old or over.
Bristol Old Vic
Agbangbe gave a skilful, emotionally articulate and sensitive performance as Sonny, the play’s stammering young protagonist.
Agent: United Agents
Training: LAMDA
Duke of York’s Theatre, London
Playing Diana, Karczewski shone in the role of the band’s young female singer emerging out of the shadow of her male bandmates.
Agent: United Agents
Training: LAMDA