ao link
News
Reviews
Features
Opinion
Jobs
Tickets
Suppliers
Training
Events
My Account
Login
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
menuclose
Debuts Home
About
Categories
Sponsors
Judges
Submit Entry
Media
The Stage Debut Awards
Debuts Home
About
Categories
Sponsors
Judges
Submit Entry
Media

Best Performer in a Play

Louis McCartney in Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre, London. Photo: Manuel Harlan
Louis McCartney in Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre, London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

First professional appearance in a named role in a play staged between July 18, 2025 and July 9, 2026 in the UK and reviewed by The Stage. (Previous appearances in ensemble roles or as an understudy do not disqualify you from consideration).

Nominees must be over 16 years old or over.

Submit Entry

Last Year's Joint Winner

Last Year's Joint Winner

Hilson Agbangbe

Wonder Boy

Bristol Old Vic

Agbangbe gave a skilful, emotionally articulate and sensitive performance as Sonny, the play’s stammering young protagonist.

Agent: United Agents

Training: LAMDA

Last Year's Joint Winner

Last Year's Joint Winner

Lucy Karczewski

Stereophonic

Duke of York’s Theatre, London

Playing Diana, Karczewski shone in the role of the band’s young female singer emerging out of the shadow of her male bandmates.

Agent: United Agents

Training: LAMDA

The Stage Debut Awards

The Stage Debut Awards

Get the latest info about The Stage Debut Awards
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright Playbook Media Trading Company Limited 2026. All rights reserved. 

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube