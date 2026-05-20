Louis McCartney in Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre, London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

Louis McCartney in Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre, London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

First professional appearance in a named role in a play staged between July 18, 2025 and July 9, 2026 in the UK and reviewed by The Stage. (Previous appearances in ensemble roles or as an understudy do not disqualify you from consideration).

Nominees must be over 16 years old or over.

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