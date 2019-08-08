If you have a story you would like to pitch:

The Stage news team: newsdesk[@]thestage.co.uk

If you would like to have your show reviewed:

Sam Marlowe, Reviews Editor: sam.marlowe[@]thestage.co.uk

If you would like a comment from The Stage or have a general press enquiry:

Rachel Scott, Marketing director

020 7939 8468

rachel[@]thestage.co.uk

You can also email marketing[@]thestage.co.uk



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