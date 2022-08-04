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Alan Cumming: ‘I wanted to do something dance-y before I was too old – a last hurrah’

“I wanted to do something dance-y before I was too old”
The Stage InterviewAug 4, 2022Performer
Alan Cumming in rehearsal for Burn. Photo: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan
Alan Cumming in rehearsal for Burn. Photo: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan
As he prepares to star in Burn – his dance show about Scottish poet Robert Burns at the Edinburgh International Festival – multitalented performer Alan Cumming talks to Kate Wyver

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