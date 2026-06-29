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Il Barbiere di Siviglia review

“Cast performs at high level”
ReviewsJun 29, 202613:20 by Edward BhesaniaGrange Park Opera, West Horsley Place
Ginger Costa-Jackson and Nico Darmanin in Il Barbiere di Siviglia at Grange Park Opera, West Horsley Place. Photo: Marc Brenner
Ginger Costa-Jackson and Nico Darmanin in Il Barbiere di Siviglia at Grange Park Opera, West Horsley Place. Photo: Marc Brenner
Solid, unambitious new production of Rossini’s comic masterpiece

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Edward Bhesania

Edward Bhesania

Edward Bhesania is a writer and editor who reviews for The Stage and The Strad. He has contributed to The Observer, BBC Music Magazine, International Piano, The Tablet and Country Life, and written concert notes for the BBC Proms, London Symphony Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Norwegian Chamber Orchestra

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