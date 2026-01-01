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The Stage Debut Awards
Debuts Home
About
Categories
Sponsors
Judges
Submit Entry
Media

The Stage Debut Awards

September 27, 2026
18:00 - 23:00
8 Northumberland Avenue, W1

Celebrating the emerging theatre stars of tomorrow

The Stage Debut Awards, in association with Netflix, are back for 2026. Join us as we celebrate another extraordinary year of emerging actors and theatremakers at a glittering ceremony on Sunday, September 27 2026, at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London.

The Debuts are a year-round movement championing the next generation of talent. We recognise the performers and creatives whose artistry mark the beginning of remarkable careers on stage. Previous winners include Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler, award winning Red Pitch writer Tyrell Williams, BAFTA-winning star Jodie Comer, television star Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE and Olivier award-winner Monique Touko.

Each year, our shortlist recognises the industry’s most exciting new names across performance, writing, directing and design.

Being part of The Stage Debut Awards means championing new diverse voices. To find out more about sponsorship opportunities, get in touch with Sarah DuMay at sarah.dumay@thestage.co.uk

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Enter the Debuts

We want to hear about your fabulous talent! Or anyone else you have worked with or whose work you admire, as long as they are making their debut between 18th July 2025 and 9th July 2026 in a production reviewed by The Stage

Submissions only need to be entered once per category to be considered. Every submission, regardless of the amount of entries it has, is assessed equally and fairly by the judging panel.

Enter the Awards

Enter the Debut Awards
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Be part of the Debuts

Being part of The Stage Debut Awards means championing new diverse voices. From sponsorship of a specific category to a supportive role for the awards as a whole, our sponsors gain vital exposure for their business and help support home-grown, emerging talent.

If you're interested in supporting the Debuts, contact sarah.dumay@thestage.co.uk

Media Pack

Timeline

 
21 May

Submissions open

Submit Entry

 
25 June

Submissions close

 

 
20 August

Shortlist announced

And Best West End Debut voting opens

 
27 September

Ceremony date

Look forward to seeing you there!

[Winning a Debut Award has] definitely increased my visibility in the theatre world. After four years of acting, London Tide was my second theatre audition. Since The Stage Debut Awards, that number has gone way up.

Ellie-May Sheridan

Winner of Best Performer in a Play

I think these opportunities are really important for emerging artists to be seen. So new plays... are really important, and it will be new writers who bring that fresh perspective.

 

Milly Sweeney

Joint winner of Best Writer

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Category SponsorsView All

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AwardsThe Stage Debut Awards

Judges

Baz Bamigboye

Baz Bamigboye

Entertainment columnist
Deadline
Dominic Cavendish

Dominic Cavendish

Theatre critic
Telegraph
Holly O'Mahony

Holly O'Mahony

Culture journalist & theatre critic
Alistair Smith

Alistair Smith

Managing director
The Stage Media Company
Holly Williams

Holly Williams

Journalist, author & critic

Judges

Baz Bamigboye

Baz Bamigboye

Entertainment columnist
Deadline
Dominic Cavendish

Dominic Cavendish

Theatre critic
Telegraph
Dave Fargnoli

Dave Fargnoli

Theatre critic
Sam Marlowe

Sam Marlowe

Reviews editor
The Stage
Holly O'Mahony

Holly O'Mahony

Culture journalist & theatre critic
Alistair Smith

Alistair Smith

Managing director
The Stage Media Company
Holly Williams

Holly Williams

Journalist, author & critic

Headline Sponsor

Netflix

Category Sponsors

Sonia Friedman Productions
Michael Harrison Entertainment
Preevue
Theatrical Rights Worldwide
Jamie Wilson Productions

Supporters

Cameron Mackintosh

The Stage Debut Awards

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