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Adele Thomas

Adele Thomas

Director

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Adele Thomas

Adele Thomas

Director

Adele Thomas is co-chief executive and general director of Welsh National Opera

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Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson to star in immersive Grease musical

Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson to star in immersive Grease musical

Ricky Wilson, the lead singer of the Kaiser Chiefs, is to take on the role of Teen Angel in select performances of Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, it has been announced
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Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson to star in immersive Grease musical

Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson to star in immersive Grease musical

Ricky Wilson, the lead singer of the Kaiser Chiefs, is to take on the role of Teen Angel in select performances of Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, it has been announced

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