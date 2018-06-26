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Writer Vikki Stone steps in to save own musical after cast illness

Writer Vikki Stone steps in to save own musical after cast illness

Writer and composer Vikki Stone has stepped in to cover a role in her own show – Caroline: A New Musical – due to cast illness
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The Stage 100 2024

The Stage 100 2024

Who has topped The Stage 100 2024? Last year, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries nabbed the spot, and before that, the list includes Ian McKellen, Vicky Featherstone and Sonia Friedman. But who got the top spot in 2024?

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Rufus Norris on returning to directing with a Turkish take on Arthur Miller

Rufus Norris on returning to directing with a Turkish take on Arthur Miller

Rufus Norris had left the National Theatre before he was invited to direct in Turkey. He tells Natasha Tripney about the experience and why it has been good for his for his ‘wandering soul’

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