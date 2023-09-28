Stage Management BA (Hons)

This course is now available through UCAS Clearing. Search for Rose Bruford College and enter course code W450

The course allows you to develop the core skills you need to manage full-scale productions for the stage and live events.

Students gain hands-on, real-world experience and learn specialist skills from teaching staff as well as visiting professionals from wide ranging industries. You’ll also have the opportunity to undertake professional work placements whilst you train.

To help you prepare to build a successful career, students study and collaborate with other courses, working on productions within our theatre and performance spaces at the College, as well as at leading London venues.

You’ll learn about managing rehearsal rooms, productions and show calling, as well as managing a team and a show budget. Visiting professionals who have supervised productions and run masterclasses for the course include Sam Hunter and Julia Whittle, from event/production company Orange Jackets, and Stage & Screen Combat experts from RC-Annie.

Our renowned Face 2 Face graduate exhibition event in your final year is attended by dozens of industry representatives looking for the latest talent.

Students graduate as free-thinking, adaptable, reflective practitioners, able to promote and utilise their skills in the widest possible range of job roles and sectors. Our graduates go on to future careers as stage and events managers, venue and site managers, production managers and producers.

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