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Rose Bruford College

Lamorbey Park, Burnt Oak Lane, Sidcup, Kent, DA15 9DF, UK
https://www.bruford.ac.uk/
+44 (0)20 8308 2600

Rose Bruford College is a renowned performing and production arts college located in Southeast London and has been leading the way in arts education for over seven decades, training some of the top talent working in theatre, TV, and film around the world.

Students from over 40 different countries study on a range of performance and production arts degrees across foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and research; some of which are the oldest running in the UK. The College’s research activities reflect its institutional distinctiveness: diversity, collaboration, and an international focus.

We are proud of our history. Our story started with three inspiring women – Rose Bruford, Edith Scorer, and Mary Henniker-Heaton – who together shared a sense of adventure and a daring ambition to redefine the boundaries of arts education.

The campus is situated in Lamorbey Park, in beautiful, green grounds just 25 minutes by train into central London. The campus clusters around the Grade II listed Lamorbey House with modern, purpose-built facilities, including a 330-seat theatre-in-the-round, a 100-seat flexible Barn theatre, two black box studio theatres, spacious rehearsal rooms, recording studios, technical laboratories, design and production workshops, a unique drama library and well-equipped study areas. The College also has its own hall of residence, Christopher Court, which offers ensuite student accommodation a short walk from campus.

Our students graduate industry-ready, with the skills and confidence to launch successful careers in performance or production. From day one, they work closely with talented tutors, supportive staff, and industry professionals. With strong links to London’s West End and the global creative scene, students are connected to the industry throughout their entire journey at Rose Bruford College.

Notable alumni include; Mathew Baynton, Lake Bell, Rosalie Craig, Jessica Gunning and Gary Oldman.

The College recently received a Gold Award in the Teaching Excellence Framework.

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