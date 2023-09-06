Scenic Arts (Construction, Props and Painting) BA (Hons)

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This course is now available through UCAS Clearing. Search for Rose Bruford College and enter course code W4W7

Gain practical theatre craft skills including prop making, scenery building and scenic painting, for a career in theatre, film, television, museums, and themed attractions.

Our expansive workshop, includes Computer-Aided Design (CAD) facilities, a paint frame and a specialist fibreglass and plaster room. You’ll learn construction skills in carpentry and metal work, using hand tools and machinery, scenic painting and prop making with different materials. You’ll also gain advanced skills with CAD and 3D modelling using poly carving, resins and silicon.

You will collaborate with students from other disciplines, and use experimentation, enquiry and creative research to get you industry ready. You will hone your craft through manufacturing scenic elements for productions in College and at London venues.

You will develop your specialisms through projects, productions and on work placement, preparing you for a career in your chosen sector. Recent placements have included students working at the Royal Opera House, Nottingham Playhouse, Scott Fleary (London), Rocket Scenery (Nottingham), Richard Nuttbourne, Footprint Scenery, and Visual Scene (Leicester).

Recent visiting tutors have come from leading productions, including The Play That Goes Wrong, The Lehman Trilogy, Life of Pi and Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Our famous final year Face 2 Face event is attended by dozens of industry representatives looking for new talent. The course has an outstanding record of graduate success within the live events industries, and job prospects are extremely high from this course, particularly in theatre and film.

Students leave the course, with a blend of practical experience and professional knowledge, all based on traditional skills and experience alongside expertise with digital and emerging technologies. Graduate careers include freelance scenic painters, prop makers, carpenters and engineers and roles within, scenery construction in theatre, film, television, entertainment, museums and themed attractions.

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