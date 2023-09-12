MA Music Industry Management

Our course enables you to enhance and develop your management skills, so you can navigate the music industry better and capitalise on career opportunities in the music and creative industries. It provides a comprehensive and complementary educational and practical experience, combining postgraduate research with the most up to date management practice.

Throughout the course you explore the fundamentals underpinning successful management practice. This includes management theory, artist and product development, entrepreneurship, organisational structures and behaviours, new music business models, music streaming metrics and data insights that inform business decision making.

The curriculum promotes and supports real-world industry engagement and research through career-led practical project work that contributes to your ongoing professional development and personal career planning.