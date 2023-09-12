ao link
News
Reviews
More
Jobs
Suppliers
Tickets
Training
Events
Awards
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search

MA Music Industry Management

Full Time
FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Our course enables you to enhance and develop your management skills, so you can navigate the music industry better and capitalise on career opportunities in the music and creative industries. It provides a comprehensive and complementary educational and practical experience, combining postgraduate research with the most up to date management practice.

Throughout the course you explore the fundamentals underpinning successful management practice. This includes management theory, artist and product development, entrepreneurship, organisational structures and behaviours, new music business models, music streaming metrics and data insights that inform business decision making.

The curriculum promotes and supports real-world industry engagement and research through career-led practical project work that contributes to your ongoing professional development and personal career planning.

Find out more
Full Time1-2 YearsArts AdministrationArts ManagementDegreeMusicNorth WestPerforming ArtsPost Grad

Course Provider

The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts

The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts

North West
The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) is a specialist higher education provider for performers and those who make performance possible
The Stage
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright The Stage Media Company Limited 2026

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube