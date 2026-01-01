The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) is a world-leading, specialist provider of university-level performing and creative arts training.

We are an international community who learn through practise, working together to produce fully realised shows, projects and events. This approach gives our students experience of real-life situations while they discover what is expected of them as a professional.

Our students learn from, and develop with, outstanding teaching staff in preparation for a future of sustained work in the performing arts. Alongside honing their craft, all students learn essential business and entrepreneurial skills to be able to create their own work and apply practical self-management throughout their careers.

We are a community of approximately 1,000 students and our global reputation means that around 25% of those students come from beyond the UK, with representatives of over 40 countries training with us.