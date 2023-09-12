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MA Acting

Full Time
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Our intensive and highly practical MA will enable you to develop and enhance your acting skills to a professional level by studying in our creative and collaborative community.

You will hone and develop your acting techniques by using a variety of practitioner approaches and techniques across stage, screen, movement, and voice. To extend your range of technical performance skills you will experiment with contemporary stage and screen texts and classical texts.

Collaborating with leading industry professionals, you will generate a live public production, plus a digital portfolio and industry showcase. A final practical research project allows you to interrogate and focus upon an area of the creative industries to deepen your knowledge and engagement as you embark upon your professional career.

Find out more
Full Time1-2 YearsactingDegreeDirectingNorth WestPerforming ArtsPost GradWriting

Course Provider

The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts

The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts

North West
The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) is a specialist higher education provider for performers and those who make performance possible
The Stage
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