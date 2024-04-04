Dreamwork for Actors and Artists with Ken Barnett

In this workshop, participants will be engaging with fresh material from their unconscious as delivered by a dream. This potent material provides the opportunity to drop into our most intimate inner lives.

Working physically, participants will be guided to ask the thinking mind to soften in order to invite the truth held in the body to express freely.

Discover what is within you that is longing to be expressed in your creative work, and unveil the patterns of thinking or behaviour that are limiting you in your capacity for full expression.

What is standing in your way in your acting/writing/creative work?

What might you be holding on to that you no longer need?

By engaging with one’s own dream material, the artist learns tools that can then be applied to any script or creative effort in order to deepen the personal connection to your work. As is true with each dream, each role or project becomes a new opportunity to learn, grow, and move towards wholeness.

This course is appropriate for beginners as well as people with prior experience with Dreamwork. Participants will have the opportunity to explore a dream or a current creative project. While the workshop is designed for actors, artists of all disciplines are encouraged to attend. The intimate size of this intensive workshop enables us to establish a powerful container for exploring the unconscious material that wants to come through. Please plan to attend all sessions.



Ken is an actor, director, acting coach, and teacher of Dreamwork for Artists. He studied and trained extensively under his mentor, Kim Gillingham, in Los Angeles, and he has furthered his study of Dreamwork with the Jungian Psychoanalytic Association of New York, the C.G. Jung Foundation, and Pacifica Graduate Institute. Ken has been coaching privately and teaching workshops in New York and LA for over a decade. He has worked with actors, writers, and artists of various disciplines who are interested in exploring the unconscious. Ken has been honored to lead workshops at training programs and retreat centers such as The Actors Center Workshop Company, The National Alliance of Acting Teachers, New York Stage & Film’s Powerhouse Summer Training Program, The Lucid Body House, and Space on Ryder Farm. dreamwork.nyc.

As an actor, Ken has worked professionally in NYC and LA for over twenty-five years, performing on and off Broadway and in TV & film. He has originated roles at the Public, Playwrights Horizons, the Rattlestick, the Vineyard, HERE, and the Geffen Playhouse, among others. Favorite TV/film work includes the award-winning short film, Lavender, and roles on Mad Men, Mozart in the Jungle, House of Cards, & High Maintenance.

Venue: In-Person – Schott Acting Studio/Berlin

Date: October 4th First Day & Drop-In Class & October 5th to 9th, 2026 | 6 Days





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