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Schott Acting Studio

Brunnenstraße, Berlin, 10115, Germany
https://www.schott-acting-studio.de/
info@schott-acting-studio.de

Experience world-class training from renowned instructors and industry professionals at our studio. Join us for workshops, masterclasses, and private coaching sessions taught by instructors from the USA, UK, New Zealand, and Australia.

 

Our extensive range of courses includes Cinematic Storytelling for the Actor, On-Camera Acting Masterclass, Chekhov & Shakespeare with Di Trevis, Masterclass: Scene Work, Screen Naturalism, Butoh - Release and open and Creative Dream Work, to name just a few.

 

Benefit from our instructors’ vast real-world acting experience and industry connections, including notable names like Mike Alfreds UK, Di Trevis UK, Vangeline, Welker White and Damian Young US, Anthony Meindl, Miranda Harcourt NZ, Pamela Scott US, Greta Seacat US, Martin Moran US, Terry Knickerbocker US, Eric Reis US, Milton Justice US, Ken Barnett US and many more.

 

English is the language of instruction for all workshops and courses. The material we're working with is in English too.

 

 

Video

Camera Acting Masterclass with Eric Reis from NYC

Milton Justice teaches the Stella Adler Technique

Dreamwork

Creating Personal Narrative A Workshop-Retreat with Martin Moran

Cinematic Storytelling for the Actor with Welker White & Damian Young

Release and Stay Open with Vangeline from NYC

1-4 WeeksActingCoaching & TuitionDirectingFeatured SupplierLess Than a WeekOverseasPerforming ArtsTeacher TrainingWriting
3 Week – Acting Program: A Comprehensive Journey to the Art of Performance

3 Week – Acting Program: A Comprehensive Journey to the Art of Performance

Full Time
What is the process for becoming a professional actor? According to Jean Benedetti, the art of the professional actor can be divided into two categ...
1-4 WeeksactingPerforming ArtsTelevision Film & Radio Performance
BUTOH: Release &amp; Stay Open with Vangeline from NYC

BUTOH: Release & Stay Open with Vangeline from NYC

Short
5 Days – October 12th to 16th, 2026 - Butoh Workshop for Actors, Performers
actingDanceLess Than a WeekPerforming ArtsPhysical Theatre
Chekov Workshop with Di Trevis

Chekov Workshop with Di Trevis

Short
This five day workshop will focus on the plays of Chekhov
actingClassical ActingLess Than a WeekPerforming Arts
Shakespeare Workshop with DI TREVIS

Shakespeare Workshop with DI TREVIS

Short
December 7th to 10th, 2026. Actors are often overwhelmed by complex text. This workshop will dispel those fears and give you simple practical exerc...
actingClassical ActingLess Than a WeekPerforming Arts
Online: Storytelling Workshop for Solo Storytellers with Mike Alfreds

Online: Storytelling Workshop for Solo Storytellers with Mike Alfreds

Short
Mike Alfreds is offering a workshop on storytelling based on his book Then What Happens? It will explore a range of techniques and skills for the i...
1-4 WeeksactingDirectingPerforming ArtsTheatre Arts
CINEMATIC STORYTELLING FOR THE ACTOR with Welker White and Damian Young from NYC

CINEMATIC STORYTELLING FOR THE ACTOR with Welker White and Damian Young from NYC

Short
The 5-day intensive course workshop aims to provide actors with a safe, supportive, and rich environment to explore key principles in cinematic sto...
actingDirectingLess Than a WeekPerforming ArtsTeacher Training
Masterseries: Advanced Scene Work With Terry Knickerbocker From NYC

Masterseries: Advanced Scene Work With Terry Knickerbocker From NYC

Short
By gaining better control of their instrument and growing in their confidence students will work towards performances that transcend the skill of a...
DirectingLess Than a WeekPerforming ArtsTheatre Arts
Acting Intensive – Foundation Course

Acting Intensive – Foundation Course

Short
May 23th to 26th; 2026 - Stanislawski and various English and American developments of his methods of Uta Hagen, Stella Adler, Lee Strasberg offer ...
actingDirectingFoundationLess Than a WeekOverseasPerforming Arts
Creating Personal Narrative for Your Solo Performance - A Writing-Retreat with Martin Moran

Creating Personal Narrative for Your Solo Performance - A Writing-Retreat with Martin Moran

Short
Join Broadway Veteran and OBIE and Multiple-Award-Winning Solo performer, Martin Moran, for this one-week intensive workshop–contemplative writing ...
1-4 WeeksactingPerforming ArtsWriting
Dreamwork for Actors and Artists with Ken Barnett

Dreamwork for Actors and Artists with Ken Barnett

Short
October 4th First Day & Drop-In Class & October 5th to 9th, 2026 | 6 Days - In this workshop, participants will be engaging with fresh material fro...
actingLess Than a WeekPerforming ArtsWriting
Shakespeare Workshop with DI TREVIS

Shakespeare Workshop with DI TREVIS

Short
Actors are often overwhelmed by complex text. This workshop will dispel those fears and give you simple practical exercises which render the text m...
Classical ActingLess Than a WeekOnlineTheatre Arts
Online: Analysis of Chekhov´s “THREE SISTERS” with Mike Alfreds

Online: Analysis of Chekhov´s “THREE SISTERS” with Mike Alfreds

Short
Mike Alfreds is a highly acclaimed British director, known for his innovative and insightful approach to theater.
actingClassical ActingDirectingLess Than a WeekPerforming ArtsTeacher TrainingTheatre Arts
Auditioning and Self-Tape Masterclass with Eric Reis from NYC

Auditioning and Self-Tape Masterclass with Eric Reis from NYC

Short
JUNE 19/20 (1 pm to 9 pm) - Eric’s classes are tailored for the seasoned professional looking to sharpen their skill set and the trained actor tran...
actingCoaching & TuitionDirectingLess Than a WeekOverseas
Milton Justice from NYC teaches The Stella Adler Technique

Milton Justice from NYC teaches The Stella Adler Technique

Short
Through her work with Stanislavsky, Stella Adler developed a definitive and now famous approach to acting, having trained such acting luminaries as...
1-4 WeeksactingCoaching & TuitionDiplomaDirectingOverseasPerforming ArtsTeacher Training
Film/TV Preparation Techniques with Sheila Gray

Film/TV Preparation Techniques with Sheila Gray

Short
Recognized for her work in series such as ‘Sex and the City‘, ‘The Sopranos’ among many others; Sheila Gray will be in Berlin conducting an acting ...
actingCoaching & TuitionDiplomaLess Than a WeekOverseasPerforming ArtsTelevision Film & Radio Performance
Acting Through Dreams &amp; Scene Study with Pamela Scott

Acting Through Dreams & Scene Study with Pamela Scott

Short
You’re living your truth on stage or on film. Your authentic self for all the world to see. It’s fun, powerful, heartbreaking and heartwarming.
1-4 WeeksactingCoaching & TuitionDiplomaOverseasPerforming Arts
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