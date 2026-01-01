Schott Acting Studio

Experience world-class training from renowned instructors and industry professionals at our studio. Join us for workshops, masterclasses, and private coaching sessions taught by instructors from the USA, UK, New Zealand, and Australia.

Our extensive range of courses includes Cinematic Storytelling for the Actor, On-Camera Acting Masterclass, Chekhov & Shakespeare with Di Trevis, Masterclass: Scene Work, Screen Naturalism, Butoh - Release and open and Creative Dream Work, to name just a few.

Benefit from our instructors’ vast real-world acting experience and industry connections, including notable names like Mike Alfreds UK, Di Trevis UK, Vangeline, Welker White and Damian Young US, Anthony Meindl, Miranda Harcourt NZ, Pamela Scott US, Greta Seacat US, Martin Moran US, Terry Knickerbocker US, Eric Reis US, Milton Justice US, Ken Barnett US and many more.

English is the language of instruction for all workshops and courses. The material we're working with is in English too.