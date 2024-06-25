BA Creative Productions

BA Creative Production is a technical theatre degree which has a focus on ensuring students have all the skills required to work within one of the many associated creative roles that support live and recorded performance.



The curriculum is progressive and skills acquisition is incremental as students gain confidence, resilience and focus as they are set more complex challenges which will require them to build on previous knowledge and develop their technical skills.



By mixing modules focused on developing specific craft skills with production-focused work students are encouraged to apply their in-house training to public performance environments.



In line with our unique approach to teaching all aspects of the creative arts and offering the students the chance to streamline their degrees to suit their passion and needs, BA Creative Production students can choose modules from BA Film and BA Acting to enhance employability. You may choose to take the Digital Production module and learn the production and technical elements of filmmaking, content production and scriptwriting or possibly take one of the modules on offer from the BA Acting course.



Our students will work with our in-house technical team to support our third-year productions, taking the BA Acting Showcase to the west end, in our fully equipped St Mary’s Theatre, and our school-wide Spring Festival where we tour our productions to other London-based venues.

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