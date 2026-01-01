St Mary’s University Twickenham

The School of Liberal and Creative Arts at St Mary’s University is a vibrant and diverse community offering vocational training for actors, filmmakers and theatre practitioners.

We pride ourselves on the high standards of our teaching staff, industry-level resources and the personalised care we offer our students. We are in the top 10 for Student Experience in the Sunday Times 2024 University Guide and the top 5 for teaching quality. We were London’s number one university for academic support and second for teaching in the National Student Survey in 2023.

Our new bespoke selection of degrees in the Creative Arts offers the chance for students to tailor their studies to suit their passion and increase employability within the creative industries.

See our advertorial on the new Creative Arts Programme: CLICK HERE

AUTUMN PRE-UCAS AUDITION

Get the opportunity to audition for the course. If the drama team thinks more work needs to be done on the audition before offering a place then they will give you tailored feedback, which will hopefully give you a better chance of success on your next attempt, whether at St Mary’s or not. If you are given feedback then you are welcome to audition again in 2026.

Our Pre-UCAS auditions are a fantastic opportunity to receive professional feedback before applying. Many students return after working on our notes and are successfully offered a place.

Dates:

Pre UCAS Audition and Open Day - 17th October

Pre UCAS Audition and Open Day - 28 November.

FIND OUT MORE...

2027 UCAS AUDITION DATES

Saturday 28 February 2027

Saturday 21 March 2027

Saturday 18 April 2027



BOOK DATES 2027

You can also email - julie.nesher@stmarys.ac.uk