3 Week – Acting Program: A Comprehensive Journey to the Art of Performance

1) In our program, we lay the groundwork for your journey as an actor. Drawing on the esteemed methods of Stanislavski and adapted techniques from influential figures such as Uta Hagen, Stella Adler, Sanford Meisner and Lee Strasberg, this course provides a structured approach to understanding the key elements of acting. Through a combination of improvisations, engaging exercises, and scene work, you will enhance your imagination and ability to transform, ensuring you can perform convincingly both on stage and on screen.

2) Giving attention to the partner is the most important tool in the Meisner Technique. We learn to be spontaneous and honest with our partner by using Sanford Meisner’s techniques, but we also draw inspiration from other theatre traditions to bring in more physicality and vocal expression. To allow ourselves to be met and to be touched by the shared interaction in such a way that a credible encounter occurs. By daring to express our point of view in response to what the other person says or does, we enable and challenge the other person to respond authentically in a new way. By practicing, we learn to trust our impulses. The aim is to enable truthful behaviour in imagined scene circumstances.

3) In this part of the program, we will explore methods to deepen your performances and emotional preparation. Participants will engage with scenes, mini-monologues, self-taping/audition pieces, and focus on layered character development.

This part encourages creativity, clarity, boldness, and confidence in your acting. Starting from a place of truth, we lead participants to establish meaningful connections with the character and text. Through improvisation, character relationship exercises, and object work, you’ll discover insights that draw on your own life experiences and imagination.

This exploration of the character’s life will enable you to make informed choices and define your scenic goals. The process will require curiosity and a non-judgmental approach to embrace your own vulnerabilities, fears, and strengths, which will ultimately enrich your character portrayal.

Venue: Berlin Schott Acting Studio

Dates: NOVEMBER 16th to DECEMBER 6th + optional 4 days “Shakespeare with Di Tervis”

90 hours of lessons: WE 1: Mon-Fri, 10:30 am-4:30 pm + Sunday, 10:30 am-4:30 pm | WE 2: Mon-Fri + Sun, 10:30 am-4:30 pm | Week 3: Mon-Sat, 10 am-6 pm

Limited to 14 participants





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