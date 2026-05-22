Ten years ago, in a student bedroom at Guildhall School of Music and Drama, the foundations of what would become one of theatre’s most transformative technology companies were being laid.

Ryan Metcalfe arrived at Guildhall as a “green and naive” 18-year-old. While others on his technical theatre course were focused on networking their way into the industry, he spent his first year “sitting on my own in my room, programming”, teaching himself how to adapt architectural software to rebuild theatre sets in a virtual environment.

Those long, obsessive sessions glued to his laptop were a revelation. “There weren’t really tools that bridge the gap between the construction and architecture industries and the theatre pipeline,” he explains.

That gap would become Preevue, a company that now works across a third of productions in the West End and on Broadway. At its core, Preevue is a ‘digital twin’ and visualisation specialist for theatre. It uses LiDAR (light detection and ranging) laser scanning to create 3D models of venues in millimetre-precise detail, to build virtual replicas and to layer tools on top that allow creatives, producers and audiences to interact with those spaces before they physically exist.

Those replicas underpin everything from production planning and design visualisation to ticketing products such as the now essential ‘view-from-seat’ ability, turning physical theatres into data-rich digital environments that can be explored remotely, without the carbon-heavy cross-country or transatlantic trips that have often been necessary.

“It’s all built around these ridiculously accurate digital representations of venues. They are at the heart of everything we do,” Metcalfe says.

The original idea was simple. “Instead of waiting for a theatre set’s model box to be built physically, we could put directors and producers in it through a VR headset,” he explains.

Within days of registering the business in 2016, Metcalfe secured his first job through a chance conversation with a designer who had been chosen to design shows at the international Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan.

“He wasn’t wild about the idea of flying back and forth to Kazakhstan, so he contracted me to model those theatres so he could work on them remotely,” he says.

The second gig was transformative: scanning Broadway’s Lyric Theatre for the transfer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He is still astonished that Gary Beestone, the show’s technical director, placed that level of trust in him.

“It felt like I’d won a competition. Being in those rooms with the creative team – it blows my mind,” he says.

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