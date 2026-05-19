As producers look for new ways to develop, finance and share ambitious work internationally, Singapore is increasingly becoming part of the conversation.

For producers in the UK and US, the idea of developing work beyond traditional pathways is beginning to attract serious interest.

“There is real momentum here,” says Gaurav Kripalani, artistic director of Singapore Repertory Theatre. “Not just in scale, but in the kinds of partnerships that are developing.”

Over the past two decades, SRT has worked with a wide range of international artists and companies, from presenting Ian McKellen in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s King Lear to the National Theatre’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Much of this work has been staged in partnership with Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, the country’s national performing arts centre.

“That history matters,” Kripalani says. “It means we understand both the creative ambition and the practical realities of making large-scale work happen.”

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