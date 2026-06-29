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David Tennant departs stage following Macbeth audience disruption

David Tennant departs stage following Macbeth audience disruption

Tennant, who was playing the lead role, was called off stage by theatre staff after a theatregoer returning from a toilet break complained about being asked to wait before retaking their seat

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