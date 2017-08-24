Mobile app launched to help actors self-tape auditions

A new app has been developed to help actors record and submit self-taped video auditions.

Shoot Me! takes users through the process of self-taping step-by-step. It allows them to adjust settings such as the brightness level and to apply filters to the video. When the recording is finished, users can send the video file in mp4 format.

Actor Cush Jumbo, who recently appeared in the National Theatre’s production of Common by DC Moore, has been involved in developing the app.

Actors! The rumours are true!I've built a SELF TAPE APP! @shootdotme is FREE to download @AppStore now. Slay #pilotseason & thank me later pic.twitter.com/xIC1gm4QUD — Cush Jumbo (@CushJumbo) August 9, 2017

Currently the app is only available for iPhones and iPads, but the developers are working on a version for devices running the Android operating system.

Earlier this year, at the annual representative conference of union Equity, many members expressed frustration at the increasing use of self-taping in the industry.

There is currently no industry standard for uploading methods or video file formats, and members said that they were “intimidated” by the technological knowledge required.

A motion was passed asking Equity to increase the amount of guidance available for members and to fund practical workshops on how to self-tape.