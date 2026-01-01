Lily-Rose Morris-Zumin

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Recent Articles
Welsh arts sector welcomes funding pledge from new government
News
Welsh arts organisations and unions have welcomed commitments from the new Welsh government to increase arts funding, describing it as a ’breath of fresh air’
Judi Dench painting raises nearly £7k at Yvonne Arnaud fundraiser
News
A landscape painting by Judi Dench has sold for £6,900 at a fundraising gala held by the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, helping to raise more than £65,000 for the Guildford venue’s youth theatre and creative learning programmes
Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber launch collaboration with Rambert
Production News
Director-choreographers Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber will create a new work for Rambert as part of its centenary programme
Titchfield Festival Theatre goes into administration
News
Titchfield Festival Theatre in Hampshire has entered administration and ceased trading
Lloyd Webber, Mackintosh and Blavatnik make Sunday Times Rich List
News
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cameron Mackintosh and Leonard Blavatnik are among the figures featured in the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List
Balletboyz, Jess and Morgs and Dickson Mbi in Sadler's Wells new season line-up
Production News
Choreographic duo Jess and Morgs will present the first work created under their own company as part of Sadler’s Wells’ new season, which includes seven world premieres
Charlie Brooks and Joe McFadden to lead Curious Incident tour
Production News
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks and Joe McFadden are to star in a UK tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Singin’ in the Rain returns for UK and Ireland tour
Production News
Jonathan Church’s production of Singin’ in the Rain will return for a UK and Ireland tour in 2027
King’s speech is opportunity to drive sector growth – SOLT and UK Theatre
News
The King’s speech has been hailed as an opportunity to ‘make progress on issues that matter to theatre’ by sector leaders
Little Angel Theatre marks 65th anniversary with marionette revival project
News
Little Angel Theatre will mark its 65th anniversary with a new heritage project aimed at reviving marionette puppetry in the UK
Giant starring John Lithgow to be screened in cinemas
News
Mark Rosenblatt’s Olivier award-winning play Giant, starring John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, is set for a worldwide cinema release later this year
TodayTix unveiled as founding partner of new Arts at Marble Arch venue
News
TodayTix has been announced as a founding partner of The Arts at Marble Arch, a new temporary theatre venue to open beside Marble Arch this summer
Gillian Lynne centenary marked with launch of new ‘legacy key’ tradition
News
The centenary of Gillian Lynne’s birth has been marked with the launch a ‘legacy key’ tradition, which will honour choreographers working at the theatre named after her
Venues across UK to share £95k for essential upgrades
News
Floating venue Puppet Theatre Barge is among 14 theatres set to receive funding in the 10th round of Theatres Trust’s Small Grants Programme
Pretty Woman musical returns for new UK tour
Production News
Pretty Woman: The Musical is to return for a new UK tour, featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony award winner Jerry Mitchell
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