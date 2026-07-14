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Marketplace for ‘honest conversations’ around theatre touring to be piloted

Marketplace for ‘honest conversations’ around theatre touring to be piloted

A national ‘marketplace’ to strengthen mid-scale theatre touring across the UK is to be piloted
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The Stage Magazine - July 2026

The Stage Magazine - July 2026

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