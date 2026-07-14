Linnea Berthelsen, known for her role as Kali Prasad in Netflix’s Stranger Things, will make her UK stage debut in the world premiere of Darkling by Titas Halder at the Bush Theatre in September.

Focusing on the human impact of the 1984 Bhopal gas leak disaster, the play will be presented by Actors Touring Company and the Bush Theatre, and directed by ATC artistic director Matthew Xia.

After its run at the Bush Theatre in London, the show will tour to Birmingham Rep, Oxford’s the North Wall Arts Centre, and HOME, Manchester.

“Titas’ script is incredibly nuanced, human and very alive. I’m thrilled to be working with this exceptional creative team,” said Berthelsen.

Xia, added: “It is a privilege to collaborate with Linnea, who will bring a magnetic intensity to the role."

"Titas has written an extraordinarily beautiful and poetic text, and working with a performer of Linnea’s calibre gives us the chance to make something epic, intimate and unmistakably theatrical," he continued.

Darkling will run from 5th September to 14th November 2026, with a press night on 15th September.

The production is supported by Arts Council England, Cockayne Grants for the Arts, Royal Victoria Hall Foundation, Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, John Ellerman Foundation and the Wates Foundation.