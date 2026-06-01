Teach Musical Theatre with the Royal Academy of Dance

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Musical Theatre has taken the entertainment industry by storm, reaching global audiences and increasing the demand for high-quality training from young ages to vocational progression and beyond.

Traditionally known as the home of classical ballet training, the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) is extending its offering to deliver inspiring Musical Theatre training, grounded in RAD’s expertise in dance.

The syllabus gives you the exclusive opportunity to provide a clear, progressive pathway for your students.

· Equip performers with the necessary skills across acting, singing, and dance - from Primary up to Grade 8.

· Strengthen confidence to support with performance and audition techniques.

· Elevate student training and experience through Musical Theatre exams and group awards (access to exams is exclusive to RAD Registered Teachers).

Find out more in the RAD’s dedicated introductory course, designed to equip teachers with the skills, insight, and confidence to deliver this exciting new syllabus.

Whether your students are just starting out in Musical Theatre or preparing for advanced study, expand your dance school business and join this vibrant new chapter with the RAD to train the next generation of triple threats.