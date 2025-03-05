Shakespeare in New York

Refine your craft, deepen your connection to Shakespeare’s text, and elevate your performance skills under the guidance of RADA’s Head of Short Courses Training, Michelle Chadwick, and expert tutors. This course takes place in Manhattan, New York, over five days.

The course will focus on four cornerstones of RADA’s classical acting training:

Voice

’Hear My Soul Speak’ - The Tempest

Connect with your authentic voice and explore the rhythms and musicality of Shakespeare’s text. You will learn to relish the rich poetry and communicate stories with emotional depth.

Scene Study

’Speak What We Feel’ - King Lear

Immerse yourself in Shakespeare’s world, and through the intricate nuances of Shakespeare’s language, discover the cyclical nature of humanity within. You’ll focus on core acting technique, text analysis and ‘thinking on the line’ to foster authentic connection.

Monologues

’Speak the Speech’ - Hamlet

Prepare and workshop a monologue; to enable you to work with more specificity and autonomy whilst building your repertoire of classical speeches.

Movement

’To Move Is To Stir’ - Romeo and Juliet

Discover the connection between movement and language and explore how physicality can enhance your interpretation. This workshop encourages you to embody the text, connecting with the impulse to move and bring Shakespeare’s characters to life.

This rigorous, advanced course is an opportunity for professional actors in the USA to study with one of the world’s leading drama schools. The course is intensive and will require commitment and preparation every evening after classes in order to transform your approach to acting. An additional hour of studio space will be available after Monday - Thursday classes for independent practice.

Apply now