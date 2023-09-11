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Semester Programme Classical Acting

Full Time
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Whether you’re a UK or international student, if you want to immerse yourself in classical texts and get specialist teaching from brilliant industry professionals, these are the courses for you.

You’ll learn the essential core techniques through classes which cover topics such as acting, voice, movement, physical theatre and singing. The autumn semester course is structured around scene study workshops on Jacobean tragedy and Shakespeare’s late plays and comedies, whereas the spring semester is based around scenes from Shakespeare’s histories and tragedies, and from English comedies of manners.

There will be the opportunity to take part in social and enriching activities, both online and in London (while still being mindful of Covid-19 restrictions) and include exclusive masterclasses with leading industry professionals and LAMDA alumni.

Find out more on the website:

View Course Details
Full Time1-11 MonthsClassical ActingLondon

Course Provider

LAMDA

LAMDA

London
A world-leading conservatoire, LAMDA offers exceptional vocational training to actors, stage managers, technicians, directors and designers, regardless of their background or economic circumstances
The Stage
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