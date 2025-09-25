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RADA Connect

Full Time
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We want you to feel creative, inspired and like you belong here.

RADA Connect is our free supported application scheme which aims to guide applicants through their journey into higher education.

Through RADA Connect we aim to support applicants currently underrepresented at RADA, in higher education, and in the industry. We also aim to reduce financial barriers to applying; help applicants feel prepared for their interview or audition process; build community and connection and help create a sense of belonging.

If you are applying for our BA (Hons) Acting or Foundation Degree in Technical Theatre and Stage Management, you might be eligible to apply through RADA Connect.

Find out more
Full Time1-2 YearsactingBackstageClassical ActingcostumedesignLondonSound & LightingTechnical / Stage ManagementTheatre ArtsUnspecifiedUnspecified Duration

Course Provider

Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA)

Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA)

London
We pride ourselves on the exceptional standard of our facilities, teaching and productions, and the personalisation of our training tailored to the needs of each student.
The Stage
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