We want you to feel creative, inspired and like you belong here.

RADA Connect is our free supported application scheme which aims to guide applicants through their journey into higher education.

Through RADA Connect we aim to support applicants currently underrepresented at RADA, in higher education, and in the industry. We also aim to reduce financial barriers to applying; help applicants feel prepared for their interview or audition process; build community and connection and help create a sense of belonging.

If you are applying for our BA (Hons) Acting or Foundation Degree in Technical Theatre and Stage Management, you might be eligible to apply through RADA Connect.