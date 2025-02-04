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MA Theatre Directing

Full Time
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Working in state-of-the-art performance spaces, you’ll collaborate with professional actors, designers, and technicians in industry-standard environments. You’ll receive mentorship from accomplished directors whilst exploring emerging technologies in performance and staging, pitching and funding strategies, and developing creative leadership skills through research-led directing practice.

Practical experience is central to your development, with opportunities to direct projects presented to public, private, and industry audiences. These showcases allow you to build your professional portfolio whilst receiving valuable feedback from established theatre professionals. You’ll work across multiple performance mediums from traditional stages to digital and immersive performance spaces.

Available in Birmingham.

Find out more about this course:

View course details
Full Time1-2 YearsDegreeDirectingEast MidlandsMusical TheatrePost GradTheatre Arts

Course Provider

Performers College

Performers College

South East
At Performers College, we offer high-quality degree level performing arts training that celebrates the individual. We believe in discipline while encouraging the wildness of imagination.
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