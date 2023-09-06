Costume Production BA (Hons)

This course is now available through UCAS Clearing. Search for Rose Bruford College and enter course code W451

Join the Costume Production course to develop the understanding and skills you need to pursue a successful career in, or related to, the production and management of costumes and accessories for theatre, film, television and performance.

This course combines costume-making techniques with core backstage etiquette. Learn and develop your construction skills in producing costumes to be worn and performed in. Students learn a variety of skills in sewing, cutting, draping and construction, creating bespoke costumes for fully realised productions, alongside backstage management and dressing.

During the course you’ll cover the entire process of costume creation; from, pattern-cutting, construction, corsetry, dancewear, millinery and wig dressing to key skills including dressing and working as a Film Standby. You will work in professionally equipped workrooms using industry-standard pattern cutting tables, dedicated machines, half and full-scale stands, industrial steamers/irons, laundry and dying facilities.

Our famous Face 2 Face event in your graduating year is attended by dozens of industry representatives looking for the latest talent.

All our tutors are working professionals and recent visiting tutors have extensive experience within the costume industry on productions such as Frozen the Musical, Wicked, Disney’s Loki and Bridgerton. Our graduates go on to work as Costume Makers, Supervisors, Dressers, Costume Trainees and Standbys in various wardrobe departments, for theatre, opera, circus, film, television, national and international tours and large-scale events.

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