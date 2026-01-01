East 15 Acting School

Ranked No. 1 in the UK for Drama in the Guardian University Guide 2026, East 15, part of the University of Essex, is one of the UK's leading conservatoires. E15 offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate vocational courses, including acting, physical theatre, stage combat, directing, creative producing, stage and production management, and acting for digital media. The training combines rigorous practical skills with collaboration, creativity, and industry engagement, helping students develop into versatile artists prepared for today's evolving performance landscape.

Students benefit from experienced teaching staff, strong industry links and professional showcase opportunities, with campuses in Loughton, on the edge of London, and Colchester. East 15 is a member of the Federation of Drama Schools and has consistently been recognised for excellence in teaching and student experience.