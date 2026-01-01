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East 15 Acting School

Loughton Campus, Hatfields, Rectory Lane, Loughton, IG10 1RY
https://www.east15.ac.uk/
020 8508 5983

Ranked No. 1 in the UK for Drama in the Guardian University Guide 2026, East 15, part of the University of Essex, is one of the UK's leading conservatoires. E15 offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate vocational courses, including acting, physical theatre, stage combat, directing, creative producing, stage and production management, and acting for digital media. The training combines rigorous practical skills with collaboration, creativity, and industry engagement, helping students develop into versatile artists prepared for today's evolving performance landscape.

Students benefit from experienced teaching staff, strong industry links and professional showcase opportunities, with campuses in Loughton, on the edge of London, and Colchester. East 15 is a member of the Federation of Drama Schools and has consistently been recognised for excellence in teaching and student experience.

Coaching & TuitionFeatured SupplierLondonPerforming ArtsTraining & Drama Schools
MA/MFA Acting for Digital Media

MA/MFA Acting for Digital Media

Full Time
This MA/MFA focuses on understanding, working with, and making the most of new technology.
1-2 YearsactingTelevision Film & Radio Performance
MA/MFA Acting (International)

MA/MFA Acting (International)

Full Time
You will become a self-sufficient actor, in charge of your own process, and be able to work confidently with any director, in any genre or discipli...
1-2 Yearsacting
MA/MFA Theatre Directing

MA/MFA Theatre Directing

Full Time
Our teaching is driven by a wide range of leading directors and professional practitioners from the UK and overseas.
1-2 YearsDirecting
MA Acting

MA Acting

Full Time
The course prides itself on the development of a personal methodology for each actor, based upon East 15’s unique practices.
1-2 Years3 or More Yearsacting
Certificate of HE Acting for Stage and Screen

Certificate of HE Acting for Stage and Screen

Full Time
This course provides a foundation in acting and can prepare you for further study, either at East 15 or at other acclaimed acting schools.
3 or More YearsactingPerforming ArtsTheatre Arts
BA World Performance

BA World Performance

Full Time
BA World Performance is a unique, creative, and challenging course that offers an intense training in Western and non-Western acting techniques
3 or More YearsactingPerforming Arts
BA Acting (International)

BA Acting (International)

Full Time
East 15 Acting School’s BA Acting (International) course provides a complete preparation for careers in acting, tailored specifically for internati...
3 or More Yearsacting
BA Acting and Physical Theatre

BA Acting and Physical Theatre

Full Time
You acquire a wide skills base by experiencing areas such as aerial circus, devised storytelling, mask, mime, puppetry and clowning.
3 or More YearsactingPhysical Theatre
BA Acting and Fight Performance

BA Acting and Fight Performance

Full Time
The course enables you to develop a variety of physical performance skills that combine discipline, focus and emotional connection.
3 or More YearsactingStage Combat
BA Acting and Community Engagement

BA Acting and Community Engagement

Full Time
If you believe that theatre is for all and you want to use the power of drama to influence the world, our BA Acting and Community Engagement is for...
3 or More Yearsactingcommunity theatre
BA Creative Producing (Theatre and Short Film)

BA Creative Producing (Theatre and Short Film)

Full Time
This course is a full-time, industry-focused training aimed at entrepreneurial artists with an interest in creating, producing, administrating, and...
3 or More YearsArts ManagementDirectingSound & LightingTechnical / Stage ManagementWriting
BA Stage and Production Management

BA Stage and Production Management

Full Time
This course enables you to acquire a range of core stage management and technical theatre skills, alongside working as part of East 15’s production...
costumedesignSound & LightingTechnical / Stage Management
BA Acting and Contemporary Theatre

BA Acting and Contemporary Theatre

Full Time
East 15 Acting School’s BA Acting and Contemporary Theatre course is renowned for its pioneering methodology, and as a creative hub that produces a...
3 or More YearsactingContemporary Theatre
BA Acting

BA Acting

Full Time
East 15 Acting School’s BA Acting course develops your individual talent, imagination and skill
3 or More Yearsacting
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