He goes out of his way to break all the ‘rules’ of composition. He wilfully ignores the natural accentuation of Wilde’s text; takes his singers to the very limits of their vocal ranges and beyond; has the orchestra (here the top-notch Philharmonia) join in with speaking, shouting, stamping and whistling and generally intruding sonically upon the action itself. Continues...

Seventy-four-year-old Irishman Barry is quite possibly a genius, and while his work is not always an easy listen in purely musical terms, his idiosyncratic avant-garde approach and uniquely over-the-top sense of humour can win over newcomers.

Gerald Barry’s setting of Oscar Wilde’s ‘trivial comedy for serious people’ started life in concert performances in Los Angeles and London in 2011 and had its first UK staging at the Linbury in 2013. That it has now made it to one of the premier country house festivals is a mark not only of the composer’s prominence but also of the enticing nature of the title itself.

Frequently loud and abrasive, his score displays an outlandish, even aggressive quality in the manner of a naughty child enjoying his wilful misbehaviour: the now notorious accompaniment to the scene where Gwendolen (Holly Brown) and Cecily (Jennifer France) confront each other to the exactly notated smashing of 40 plates by the percussionist is one of many aberrant moments.

Huge swathes of text are sung to the tune of Auld Lang Syne, while the words (in German) of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, initially sung on this occasion by Henry Waddington as an ultra-Teutonic bass-baritone Lady Bracknell, are later taken up by all the singers in a manic train wreck of an ensemble.

Instead of Wilde’s verbal dexterity, Barry concentrates on outrageous absurdity; the opera is a kind of living offshoot of the Dada movement.

The result goes down well in Jack Furness’ gung-ho production, aided by the psychedelic/surrealist designs of Francis O’Connor (set), Hannah Wolfe (costumes) and Paul Pyant (lighting). Images such as Algy playing the world’s tallest grand piano, or characters sliding perilously down the world’s longest chaise longue, or Lady Bracknell’s warrior-maiden dominatrix outfit, are once-seen, never-forgotten.

This is an ensemble piece in which every participant adds to the level of measured mayhem: perfectly aligned with their assignments are Seán Boylan’s Algernon and Zahid Siddiqui’s Jack Worthing, both in a permanent state of bravado overlying sheer terror; Susan Bickley’s confused Miss Prism and Kevin Whately’s discombobulated Dr Chasuble are equally memorable.

Garsington’s artistic director Douglas Boyd conducts, maintaining control as well as anybody could (or even should), given that this is a complex work that sets out to shock and awe simultaneously.

On an overheated summer’s day, the resulting sense of having unwittingly entered upon a mirage of fantasy, dreamworld and illogical logic is all too palpable.

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