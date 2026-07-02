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La Bohème review

“Lorenzo Passerini looks set to enjoy a major career”
ReviewsJul 2, 202616:27 by George HallRoyal Opera House, London
Marina Monzó and the cast of La Bohème at the Royal Opera House, London
Marina Monzó and the cast of La Bohème at the Royal Opera House, London
Exceptional conducting debut makes this Puccini revival special

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George Hall

George Hall

George Hall writes widely on opera and has contributed regularly to The Stage since 2000. He has also contributed to such publications as The New Penguin Opera Guide and the Oxford Companion to Music

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More Reviews

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Royal Opera House, London

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Longborough Festival Opera, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire

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Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

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Recommended for you

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Calendar Girls the Musical review

Reviewsby Holly O'MahonyStephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

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Reviewsby Dave FargnoliThe Duke of York's Theatre, London

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