Operatic trooper Donald Maxwell repeats his former comic turn as Hortensius, steward to the Marquise of Berkenfield (Sonia Ganassi) – who turns out to be Marie’s guilty mother – and, as before, he does an expert job. Continues...

The staging itself retains two cast members from its 2007 debut . Star tenor Juan Diego Flórez is an impeccable exponent of the role of Tonio, a Tyrolean partisan in some absurd local conflict with France, played out with comic-opera soldiers who have rescued and adopted a baby discovered years ago on the battlefield – now teenage tomboy Marie (Sara Blanch).

Gaetano Donizetti’s light comedy with a mock-military background is delivered in the broadest manner in Laurent Pelly’s production. That’s apt for a piece that doesn’t have any serious pretensions to dramatic (as opposed to musical) sophistication. But if it’s at times a touch overplayed, top-quality vocal performances and a general sense of good-natured fun win you over well before the finale of the company’s last production of the current season.

Flórez, meanwhile, is something of a miracle. He retains his youthful looks, while his singing has lost not an iota of its former accomplishment: all the vocal charm and grace that launched him on an international career as a uniquely skilled purveyor of such high-flying tenor buoyancy are still on offer.

The role’s most famous challenge is the aria Ah! Mes Amis, in which Tonio rejoices at having joined the 21st regiment to be closer to his adored Marie. During the last section of this piece, the singer must deliver nine consecutive top Cs, one after the other – an extraordinary technical feat that few artists would dream of attempting in public. Yet Flórez scores a bullseye every time, providing the audience with an unforgettable moment, and drawing from them a sustained ovation – at the eventual end of which he almost unobtrusively acknowledges the applause, before running over to his new comrades-in-arms to move the show onwards.

He is partnered with distinction by Catalan soprano Blanch, who captures exactly the unruly spirit of the opera’s heroine, and is particularly successful in some of the more tender, sentimental numbers with which Donizetti cleverly leavens his largely rumbustious score.

Ganassi enters into the spirit of the piece as Marie’s snobbish mother, with Tamsin Greig supplying a superior (in all senses) spoken cameo, mostly in French, as the outrageously haughty Duchess of Crakentorp. Completing the cast is comic-opera specialist Paolo Bordogna, whose finely judged Sergeant Sulpice holds the entire show together.

There’s strong, energetic work from the chorus – who have risen to new heights under chorus director William Spaulding – and the excellent orchestra, who maintain their fine musicianship under the baton of Yves Abel as hilarity reigns all around.

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