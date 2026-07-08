ao link
News
Reviews
Features
Opinion
Jobs
Tickets
Suppliers
Training
Events
My Account
Login
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Search

La Fille du Régiment review

“Good-natured fun wins you over”
ReviewsJul 8, 202611:10 by George HallRoyal Opera House, London
The company of La Fille du Régiment at the Royal Opera House, London. Photo: Tristram Kenton
The company of La Fille du Régiment at the Royal Opera House, London. Photo: Tristram Kenton

Star tenor Juan Diego Florez once again provides vocal fireworks

FacebookTwitterLinkedInGoogle Preferred Source

Gaetano Donizetti’s light comedy with a mock-military background is delivered in the broadest manner in Laurent Pelly’s production. That’s apt for a piece that doesn’t have any serious pretensions to dramatic (as opposed to musical) sophistication. But if it’s at times a touch overplayed, top-quality vocal performances and a general sense of good-natured fun win you over well before the finale of the company’s last production of the current season.

The staging itself retains two cast members from its 2007 debut. Star tenor Juan Diego Flórez is an impeccable exponent of the role of Tonio, a Tyrolean partisan in some absurd local conflict with France, played out with comic-opera soldiers who have rescued and adopted a baby discovered years ago on the battlefield – now teenage tomboy Marie (Sara Blanch). 

Operatic trooper Donald Maxwell repeats his former comic turn as Hortensius, steward to the Marquise of Berkenfield (Sonia Ganassi) – who turns out to be Marie’s guilty mother – and, as before, he does an expert job.
Continues...

Related to this Review

I Puritani reviewI Puritani review
La Bohème reviewLa Bohème review

Flórez, meanwhile, is something of a miracle. He retains his youthful looks, while his singing has lost not an iota of its former accomplishment: all the vocal charm and grace that launched him on an international career as a uniquely skilled purveyor of such high-flying tenor buoyancy are still on offer. 

The role’s most famous challenge is the aria Ah! Mes Amis, in which Tonio rejoices at having joined the 21st regiment to be closer to his adored Marie. During the last section of this piece, the singer must deliver nine consecutive top Cs, one after the other – an extraordinary technical feat that few artists would dream of attempting in public. Yet Flórez scores a bullseye every time, providing the audience with an unforgettable moment, and drawing from them a sustained ovation – at the eventual end of which he almost unobtrusively acknowledges the applause, before running over to his new comrades-in-arms to move the show onwards.

He is partnered with distinction by Catalan soprano Blanch, who captures exactly the unruly spirit of the opera’s heroine, and is particularly successful in some of the more tender, sentimental numbers with which Donizetti cleverly leavens his largely rumbustious score.

Ganassi enters into the spirit of the piece as Marie’s snobbish mother, with Tamsin Greig supplying a superior (in all senses) spoken cameo, mostly in French, as the outrageously haughty Duchess of Crakentorp. Completing the cast is comic-opera specialist Paolo Bordogna, whose finely judged Sergeant Sulpice holds the entire show together.

There’s strong, energetic work from the chorus – who have risen to new heights under chorus director William Spaulding – and the excellent orchestra, who maintain their fine musicianship under the baton of Yves Abel as hilarity reigns all around.

For all the latest opera reviews, news and features, sign up to The Stage’s monthly opera newsletter

Production Details
Production nameLa Fille du Régiment
VenueRoyal Opera House
LocationLondon
Starts07/07/2026
Ends24/07/2026
Press night07/07/2026
Running time2hrs 45mins
ComposerGaetano Donizetti
LibrettistJules-Henri Vernoy De Saint-Georges, Jean-François Alfred Bayard, Agathe Mélinand
DirectorLaurent Pelly, Dan Dooner
Associate directorFranciska Éry
ConductorYves Abel
ChoreographerLaura Scozzi
Set designerChantal Thomas
Costume designerLaurent Pelly
Lighting designerJoël Adam
Casting directorPeter Mario Katona
Cast includesTamsin Greig, Donald Maxwell, Juan Diego Flórez, Paolo Bordogna, Sonia Ganassi, Eugene Dillon-Hooper, Jean-Pierre Blanchard, Sara Blanch, Luke Price
Production managerClíona Ní Mhocháin
Stage managerAnna Bilson, Ellie Williams, Jessica Stanton, Imogen Adshead
Company managerRebecca Nathan
ProducerMetropolitan Opera, New York, Royal Ballet and Opera, Vienna State Opera
OperaReviews
FacebookTwitterLinkedInGoogle Preferred Source
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

More from this Author

More on this topic

More Reviews

La Fille du Régiment review

La Fille du Régiment review

Royal Opera House, London
Last Goal Wins review

Last Goal Wins review

The Broadway Theatre, London
Romeo and Juliet review

Romeo and Juliet review

Greenwich Theatre, London
Jesus Christ Superstar review

Jesus Christ Superstar review

London Palladium
Aspects of Love review

Aspects of Love review

Lyric Theatre, London
Macbeth review

Macbeth review

The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon
King Lear review

King Lear review

Wyndham's Theatre, London
Dracula review

Dracula review

Noël Coward Theatre, London

Recommended for you

George Hall

George Hall

George Hall writes widely on opera and has contributed regularly to The Stage since 2000. He has also contributed to such publications as The New Penguin Opera Guide and the Oxford Companion to Music

More from this author

Reviews

Jobs

Latest Issue

The Stage Magazine - July 2026

The Stage Magazine - July 2026

  • The Stage Interview Danielle de Niese - Her next act
  • The Long Read Inside the rise of country house opera
  • Tony Awards 2026 All the winners from Broadway's big night
  • My Favourite Play Sarah Connolly
READ IN FULL

More Reviews

La Fille du Régiment review

Royal Opera House, London

Last Goal Wins review

The Broadway Theatre, London

Romeo and Juliet review

Greenwich Theatre, London

Jesus Christ Superstar review

London Palladium

Recommended for you

Your subscription helps ensure our journalism can continue

Invest in The Stage today with a subscription starting at just £7.99

SUBSCRIBE
The Stage
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright Playbook Media Trading Company Limited 2026

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube