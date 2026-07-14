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The Jonathan Larson Project review

“Invention and flair”
ReviewsJul 14, 202610:48 by Paul ValeSouthwark Playhouse Borough, London
The company of The Jonathan Larson Project at Southwark Playhouse Borough, London. Photo: Danny Kaan
The company of The Jonathan Larson Project at Southwark Playhouse Borough, London. Photo: Danny Kaan
Polished showcase of Larson’s work unfolds as an anthology of hope, acceptance and aspiration

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Paul Vale

Paul Vale

Paul has been writing for The Stage since 1998 as a critic and feature writer. He is also part of The Stage's Edinburgh Fringe review team.
@paulvale126

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