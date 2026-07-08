Shakespeare’s tragedy is a play both weighed down with and buoyed up by teenage love. The ill-fated romance is erratic, outspoken, impetuous and, on occasion, seems just plain foolish. This comes across in waves in James Haddrell’s new production, part of Greenwich Theatre’s new in-house summer Shakespeare plays. Haddrell certainly captures the raw emotion of the play, but some of the textual changes jar despite the enthusiastic performances.

This is a decent edit of the original, with all the key scenes in place, and Haddrell’s direction strives to make everything clear with such a small cast of six actors, which gets a bit frantic in the crowd scenes. But layered into this production are character gender-swaps, with Romeo, Mercutio and Friar Lawrence being played as women, and all their pronouns switching. It might not jar rhythmically, but it doesn’t particularly elevate or elucidate the text. Rather than making the play more accessible or allowing those familiar with the text to see it with fresh eyes, it confuses things.

Chris Lappin and Rhys Sykes’ set design only hints at a period setting, with sturdy stone walls, stained glass and billowing muslin curtains. Jana Lakatos’ costume design is equally ambiguous, although, even if the characters aren’t wearing doublet and hose, they fight with foils and daggers. The fights are expertly choreographed by Kaitlin Howard, but for all the grunting and groaning, they’re bloodless: a design choice at odds with the realism of the combat.

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