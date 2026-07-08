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Romeo and Juliet review

“Textual changes jar despite solid performances”
ReviewsJul 8, 202610:16 by Paul ValeGreenwich Theatre, London
Blossom Timothy, Charlotte Harwood and Ava Honey in Romeo and Juliet at Greenwich Theatre. Photo: Ross Kernahan
Blossom Timothy, Charlotte Harwood and Ava Honey in Romeo and Juliet at Greenwich Theatre. Photo: Ross Kernahan

Ambitious, gender-swapped take on Shakespeare’s tragedy fails to engage emotionally

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Shakespeare’s tragedy is a play both weighed down with and buoyed up by teenage love. The ill-fated romance is erratic, outspoken, impetuous and, on occasion, seems just plain foolish. This comes across in waves in James Haddrell’s new production, part of Greenwich Theatre’s new in-house summer Shakespeare plays. Haddrell certainly captures the raw emotion of the play, but some of the textual changes jar despite the enthusiastic performances.

This is a decent edit of the original, with all the key scenes in place, and Haddrell’s direction strives to make everything clear with such a small cast of six actors, which gets a bit frantic in the crowd scenes. But layered into this production are character gender-swaps, with Romeo, Mercutio and Friar Lawrence being played as women, and all their pronouns switching. It might not jar rhythmically, but it doesn’t particularly elevate or elucidate the text. Rather than making the play more accessible or allowing those familiar with the text to see it with fresh eyes, it confuses things.

Chris Lappin and Rhys Sykes’ set design only hints at a period setting, with sturdy stone walls, stained glass and billowing muslin curtains. Jana Lakatos’ costume design is equally ambiguous, although, even if the characters aren’t wearing doublet and hose, they fight with foils and daggers. The fights are expertly choreographed by Kaitlin Howard, but for all the grunting and groaning, they’re bloodless: a design choice at odds with the realism of the combat.

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The small company does well, especially given that they also portray minstrels, playing a variety of musical instruments and punctuating the plot with a score of folk tunes. Charlotte Harwood stands out as an eminently practical Friar Lawrence, offering encouragement to the young couple and clarity to the text. Nikita Johal injects a great deal of character into both the Nurse and Mercutio, but never quite convinces of the hot-headedness that leads to Mercutio’s fight with James Aldred’s pugnacious Tybalt.

As Juliet, Ava Honey combines the innocence of a young lover with the wilfulness of a teen. It’s a solid, encouraging stage debut, investing the text with energy and a lightness of touch. Blossom Timothy is an emotive Romeo, but seems less in tune with the text. Together, the pair are a convincing couple, but Timothy’s is an uneven performance. Haddrell has clearly tried hard to bring something new to this classic tragedy, but it simply doesn’t draw us in emotionally.

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Production Details
Production nameRomeo and Juliet
VenueGreenwich Theatre
LocationLondon
Starts03/07/2026
Ends25/07/2026
Press night07/07/2026
Running time2hrs 45mins
AuthorWilliam Shakespeare
DirectorJames Haddrell
Musical directorJames Aldred
Fight directorKaitlin Howard
Set designerChris Lappin, Rhys Sykes
Costume designerJana Lakatos
Lighting designerHenry Slater
Cast includesCharlotte Harwood, Nikita Johal, Matt Penson, James Aldred, Blossom Timothy, Ava Honey
Production managerJames Turner
Stage managerCora Parkinson
ProducerGreenwich Theatre Productions
Acting & PerformanceReviewsShakespeare
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Paul Vale

Paul Vale

Paul has been writing for The Stage since 1998 as a critic and feature writer. He is also part of The Stage's Edinburgh Fringe review team.
@paulvale126

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