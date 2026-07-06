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Million Dollar Quartet review

“Big tunes balanced perfectly for its intimate setting”
ReviewsJul 6, 202612:30 by Paul ValeBarn Theatre, Cirencester
The company of Million Dollar Quartet at the Barn Theatre, Cirencester. Photo: Alex Tabrizi
The company of Million Dollar Quartet at the Barn Theatre, Cirencester. Photo: Alex Tabrizi
Intimate rock’n’roll story ignited by explosive performances and a strong sense of character

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Paul Vale

Paul Vale

Paul has been writing for The Stage since 1998 as a critic and feature writer. He is also part of The Stage's Edinburgh Fringe review team.
@paulvale126

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