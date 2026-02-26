“Freelancers are at the heart of the theatre landscape, and it’s vital they feel connected as a workforce and confident their voices are heard," the funding body said. Continues...

Arts Council England will subsidise 50 in-person places at the symposium for freelancers – more than twice as many as the year before – along with 400 online tickets.

The Stage will expand its offer of free tickets for freelancers for this year’s Future of Theatre conference, allocating more than double the number of in-person tickets for the scheme compared with last year.

"We’re proud to support the Future of Theatre conference and its freelancer scheme once again, helping remove barriers to access and ensuring freelancers can take part in conversations that shape the future of their sector."

The Future of Theatre conference 2026, in association with Moore Kingston Smith, has moved to a new venue, uniting industry professionals and leaders at Soho Theatre Walthamstow for the first time on 28th April.

This year’s panels and speeches will revolve around a central theme of "audiences", exploring areas ranging from commercial opportunities to accessibility issues. Previous conferences have confronted problems such as PR crises and climate activism, and platformed big ideas including the publishing of theatres’ sales figures and the abolition of drama school fees.

The Stage interim editor Matt Hemley, who is co-programming the conference with Amanda Parker, said: "We’re so excited about this year’s Future of Theatre conference.

"We’re currently lining up some fantastic speakers – with more to be revealed very soon – and we’re really looking forward to being able to welcome more freelancers in person thanks to Arts Council England’s generous support," Hemley continued.

"We hope to see you at the fabulous Soho Theatre Walthamstow for what promises to be a fantastic event. Join us and be part of the conversation."

Freelancers working within the performing arts are now able to apply for tickets, with general sale tickets also now available.

The conference is sponsored by Theatreplan, LAMDA, BECTU, Ferco Seating, John Good, Charcoalblue, StaffSavvy, The Audience Agency, and The School Trip.