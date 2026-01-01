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Guildhall School

Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Silk Street, Barbican, London, EC2Y 8DT, uk
https://www.gsmd.ac.uk/
+44 (0)20 7628 2571

Guildhall School is a vibrant, international community of musicians, actors and production artists in the heart of the City of London.

Ranked as number one in Arts, Drama & Music by the Complete University Guide 2025, and in the top four in the world for Music and Performing Arts by the QS World University Rankings 2025, we deliver world-class professional training in partnership with distinguished artists, companies and ensembles.

As a global leader in creative and professional practice, we promote innovation and research, and are also one of the UK’s leading providers of lifelong learning in the performing arts, offering inspiring training for children, young people, adult learners, and creative and business professionals.

1-11 Months1-2 Years1-4 Weeks3 or More YearsArts AdministrationBackstageCoaching & TuitionLess Than a WeekLondonMusicPerforming ArtsWriting
Wind, Brass &amp; Percussion Summer Course

Wind, Brass & Percussion Summer Course

Summer
This four-day course, taught by Junior Guildhall tutors, will develop your wind, brass and percussion skills in a friendly and supportive environment.
Less Than a WeekLondonMusicPerforming ArtsPerforming Arts Schools (14-16 year olds)
Acting Summer School for Ages 16–17

Acting Summer School for Ages 16–17

Summer
This two-week course offers an inspirational insight into contemporary and classical actor training for actors aged 16-17.
actingClassical ActingLess Than a WeekLondonPerforming ArtsPerforming Arts Schools (14-16 year olds)
Jazz &amp; Rock Week

Jazz & Rock Week

Summer
This six-day course is ideal for instrumentalists and singers who want to develop their skills in jazz and rock music, feel inspired and have lots ...
Less Than a WeekMusicPerforming ArtsPerforming Arts Schools (14-16 year olds)
Speaking Shakespeare: Classical Monologue

Speaking Shakespeare: Classical Monologue

Summer
This intensive summer course is ideal for participants wanting to explore the texts of Shakespeare.
actingClassical ActingLess Than a WeekPerforming ArtsTheatre Arts
Pitching and Treatments for Screen

Pitching and Treatments for Screen

Summer
This two-day course aims to demystify the pitching process and help you find the confidence to sell your ideas for the screen.
Less Than a WeekTelevision Film & Radio PerformanceWriting
Acting Summer School for Ages 12–15

Acting Summer School for Ages 12–15

Summer
This five-day course will help you connect with your inner creativity, develop your skills, and offer an insight into professional acting training ...
actingContemporary TheatreLess Than a WeekPerforming ArtsPerforming Arts Schools (14-16 year olds)
BA (Hons) Production Arts

BA (Hons) Production Arts

Full Time
The BA Digital Design & Production offers specialist training in the rapidly expanding field of projection and video-based art forms, such as anima...
3 or More YearsdesignSound & LightingTechnical / Stage Management
BA (Hons) in Acting

BA (Hons) in Acting

Full Time
Innovative in structure and approach, our Acting programme supports students to connect with their own authentic selves.
3 or More YearsactingClassical ActingContemporary TheatreDegreeLondonPerforming Arts
MA Collaborative Theatre Production and Design

MA Collaborative Theatre Production and Design

Full Time
This one-year Masters programme at the Guildhall School aims to bring together early-career theatre practitioners, including: Designers, Sound Desi...
1-2 YearsArts ManagementDegreedesignLondonSound & LightingTechnical / Stage Management
BMus – Bachelor of Music Honours Degree

BMus – Bachelor of Music Honours Degree

Full Time
Our BMus programme is centred around world-leading one-to-one tuition for performers, composers and electronic musicians
3 or More YearsDegreeLondonMusicPerforming Arts
PGCert Performance Teaching

PGCert Performance Teaching

Full Time
The Post-Graduate Certificate (PGCert) in Performance Teaching is a Masters-level course designed to support professional musicians, actors, produc...
1-2 YearsArts AdministrationDegreeLondonPerforming ArtsPost GradTeacher TrainingTheatre Arts
Writing for Screen: Level 1

Writing for Screen: Level 1

Short
This eight-week evening course will develop your creative writing skills and provide you with inspiration to translate an idea into a screenplay.
1-11 MonthsLondonTelevision Film & Radio PerformanceWriting
Writing for an Orchestra: Beginners

Writing for an Orchestra: Beginners

Short
This six-week evening course will introduce you to the fundamentals of orchestration and the pivotal role it can play in the communication of music...
1-11 MonthsLondonMusic
Writing for an Orchestra: Intermediate

Writing for an Orchestra: Intermediate

Short
This six-week online evening course will provide you with the tools to approach orchestration with confidence, whether you are interested in transf...
1-11 MonthsMusicOnline
Singing for Beginners

Singing for Beginners

Short
This eight-week evening course for beginners will introduce you to singing and a number of techniques and exercises that will help to build confide...
1-11 MonthsLondonMusicMusical Theatre
Music Production in Logic Pro: Beginners

Music Production in Logic Pro: Beginners

Short
This six-week online course will cover the key techniques of digital music production, from audio and MIDI editing to recording, sound synthesis, a...
1-11 MonthsMusicOnline
A Guide to PR in the Arts

A Guide to PR in the Arts

Short
This four-week online evening course will explore everything you need to know about arts PR from working with print, online and broadcast media out...
1-4 WeeksArts AdministrationOnline
Monologues: Connecting to the Text

Monologues: Connecting to the Text

Short
This six-week evening course will empower participants to command any audition room and provide participants with the tools to unpack even the most...
1-11 MonthsactingClassical ActingContemporary TheatreLondonPerforming Arts
Introduction to Acting Practice: Level 2

Introduction to Acting Practice: Level 2

Short
This eight-week course will help you to further develop your work and grow as an actor. You will focus on building your confidence through regular ...
1-11 MonthsactingClassical ActingContemporary TheatreLondonPerforming ArtsTheatre Arts
Introduction to Acting Practice: Level 1

Introduction to Acting Practice: Level 1

Short
This six-week evening course for beginners, will explore what "good acting" might be and how actors can achieve it. During the six sessions, you wi...
1-11 MonthsactingClassical ActingContemporary TheatreLondonPerforming ArtsPhysical Theatre
Interpreting Shakespeare: a Modern Retrospective

Interpreting Shakespeare: a Modern Retrospective

Short
This six-week evening course will explore how the brilliant works of Shakespeare still inform our understanding of the world today.
1-11 MonthsactingClassical ActingPerforming ArtsTheatre Arts
Improvisation: Level 1

Improvisation: Level 1

Short
Join this exciting six-week evening course for fun and enjoyable evenings of comedy and drama improvisation.
1-11 MonthsactingContemporary TheatreLondonPerforming Arts
Creative Writing for Live Performance: Level 2

Creative Writing for Live Performance: Level 2

Short
This eight-week course is the perfect next step for writers looking to complete a solid first or second draft of their script.
1-11 MonthsLondonWriting
Acting through Song

Acting through Song

Short
An ideal course for contemporary performers in which you will explore singing and acting through song.
1-11 MonthsactingLondonMusicMusical Theatre
Acting Shakespeare

Acting Shakespeare

Short
This six-week evening course, taught by one of the UK's leading classical actors, will give you the tools you need to approach and perform Shakespe...
1-11 MonthsactingClassical ActingLondon
Acting Summer Schools &amp; Drama Evening Courses

Acting Summer Schools & Drama Evening Courses

Short
Drama, Production Arts and Music short courses online and in person.
1-4 WeeksactingDirectingLess Than a WeekMusicMusical TheatrePerforming ArtsTechnical / Stage ManagementTelevision Film & Radio PerformanceWriting
Music Course – Guildhall Young Artists Taunton

Music Course – Guildhall Young Artists Taunton

Part Time
Our hands-on music course for ages 10–18 will see you take part in a variety of weekly classes, tailored to your experience and interests.
MusicPerforming Arts
Music Starts Here Course – Guildhall Young Artists Taunton

Music Starts Here Course – Guildhall Young Artists Taunton

Part Time
Our beginner’s music course for ages 5–8, will introduce children to a range of musical styles and instruments through 45 minutes of group play eac...
MusicPerforming Arts
Pathways to Conservatoire – Guildhall Young Artists Online

Pathways to Conservatoire – Guildhall Young Artists Online

Part Time
This advanced part-time, online course is designed to prepare talented young musicians for studying at a UK conservatoire or university. Study onli...
1-2 YearsMusicOnlinePerforming ArtsPerforming Arts Schools (14-16 year olds)
Music Course – Guildhall Young Artists Online

Music Course – Guildhall Young Artists Online

Part Time
Our Music Course for ages 11–18 will see you take part in a variety of weekly music classes and one-to-one tuition, wherever you are in the world.
MusicPerforming Arts
Music Course – Guildhall Young Artists King&#39;s Cross

Music Course – Guildhall Young Artists King's Cross

Part Time
Our hands-on music course for ages 11-18, will offer a full programme of music making and creativity. Students will be given an individually tailor...
MusicPerforming Arts
Music Discovery Course – Guildhall Young Artists King&#39;s Cross

Music Discovery Course – Guildhall Young Artists King's Cross

Part Time
Our beginner’s music course for ages 7-11, will introduce children to a range of musical styles and genres, through weekly classes in spoken word, ...
MusicPerforming Arts
Creativity Starts Here - Music &amp; Drama Course | Guildhall Young Artists King&#39;s Cross

Creativity Starts Here - Music & Drama Course | Guildhall Young Artists King's Cross

Part Time
Our music and drama beginner’s course for ages 5-7, will introduce children to the joy of music making and the arts through weekly classes consisti...
actingcommunity theatreMusicMusical TheatrePerforming ArtsStage SchoolsTheatre Arts
Drama Course – Guildhall Young Artists Online

Drama Course – Guildhall Young Artists Online

Part Time
Unleash your creativity with our Drama Course for all levels, aged 11 to 18. Designed for all levels of experience, our annual course will see you ...
actingClassical Actingcommunity theatreContemporary TheatreMusical TheatrePerforming ArtsPerforming Arts Schools (14-16 year olds)Stage SchoolsTheatre Arts
Drama Discovery Course – Guildhall Young Artists King&#39;s Cross

Drama Discovery Course – Guildhall Young Artists King's Cross

Part Time
Our beginner’s drama course for ages 7-11, will introduce children to the foundations of acting, through weekly classes that will build confidence ...
actingClassical Actingcommunity theatreContemporary TheatreMusical TheatrePerforming ArtsStage SchoolsTheatre Arts
Drama Course – Guildhall Young Artists King&#39;s Cross

Drama Course – Guildhall Young Artists King's Cross

Part Time
Our practical drama course for ages 11–18, will develop and teach acting skills through fun weekly classes. All students will take part in at least...
actingClassical Actingcommunity theatreContemporary TheatreMusical TheatrePerforming ArtsPerforming Arts Schools (14-16 year olds)Stage SchoolsTheatre Arts
Drama Course – Guildhall Young Artists Taunton

Drama Course – Guildhall Young Artists Taunton

Part Time
Our Drama Course for ages 10–18 teaches and develops acting skills through fun weekly classes on Saturdays.
actingClassical Actingcommunity theatreContemporary TheatreMusical TheatrePerforming ArtsPerforming Arts Schools (14-16 year olds)Stage SchoolsTheatre Arts
Drama Discovery Course – Guildhall Young Artists Taunton

Drama Discovery Course – Guildhall Young Artists Taunton

Part Time
Our beginner’s drama course for ages 8–10 explores different drama games and acting styles, develop language and communication skills, help childre...
actingcommunity theatreMusical TheatrePerforming ArtsStage SchoolsTheatre Arts
Drama Starts Here - Guildhall Young Artists Norwich

Drama Starts Here - Guildhall Young Artists Norwich

Part Time
Our Drama Starts Here course for ages 4-7 will introduce children to the foundations of acting through weekly classes consisting of engaging vocal ...
actingcommunity theatreMusical TheatrePerforming ArtsStage SchoolsTheatre Arts
Drama Discovery Course - Guildhall Young Artists Norwich

Drama Discovery Course - Guildhall Young Artists Norwich

Part Time
Our Drama Discovery Course, for children aged 8-11 is an opportunity to develop confidence in acting, musical theatre and performance through fun w...
actingcommunity theatreMusical TheatrePerforming ArtsStage SchoolsTheatre Arts
Drama Course – Guildhall Young Artists Norwich

Drama Course – Guildhall Young Artists Norwich

Part Time
Our practical Drama Course for those aged 11–18 teaches acting skills through inspiring weekly practical classes as well as offering regular perfor...
actingClassical Actingcommunity theatreContemporary TheatrePerforming ArtsPerforming Arts Schools (14-16 year olds)Stage SchoolsTheatre Arts
Production Arts Course – Guildhall Young Artists King&#39;s Cross

Production Arts Course – Guildhall Young Artists King's Cross

Part Time
Our production arts course for ages 14–18, is perfect for those who have an interest in the design and production side of theatre, film and TV or l...
1-2 YearsBackstagePerforming ArtsPerforming Arts Schools (14-16 year olds)Sound & LightingTechnical / Stage ManagementTheatre Arts
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