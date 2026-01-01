Guildhall School is a vibrant, international community of musicians, actors and production artists in the heart of the City of London.

Ranked as number one in Arts, Drama & Music by the Complete University Guide 2025, and in the top four in the world for Music and Performing Arts by the QS World University Rankings 2025, we deliver world-class professional training in partnership with distinguished artists, companies and ensembles.

As a global leader in creative and professional practice, we promote innovation and research, and are also one of the UK’s leading providers of lifelong learning in the performing arts, offering inspiring training for children, young people, adult learners, and creative and business professionals.