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Blue Mist review

“Thought-provoking ”
ReviewsJul 13, 202609:52 by Dave FargnoliStratford East, London
Omar Bynon, Azan Ahmed and Kashif Ghole in Blue Mist at Stratford East, London. Photo: Ali Wright
Omar Bynon, Azan Ahmed and Kashif Ghole in Blue Mist at Stratford East, London. Photo: Ali Wright
Boisterous, refreshingly positive story of male friendship and media bias told from a South Asian perspective.

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