Accessible and engaging sports drama captures the passion and pressures of the game
Kicking off a season of new writing as part of an initiative established by acclaimed playwright Ryan Calais Cameron, this fun football drama has lots to say, not only about the young men who love the game, but about the politics, economics and postcolonial dynamics at play within the multibillion-dollar industry.
Written by Justice Ezi and directed by Kalungi Ssebandeke, the story sees three hopeful footballers trying out for a spot in the Nigerian World Cup team. Benjamin Akintuyosi plays Victory, the eldest of the three, with a compelling mix of fierce drive and desperation, his 30-something character keenly aware that his viable career years are almost over.
His polar opposite is Cameron Forrest’s boyishly enthusiastic Michael. Born in Nigeria to white English parents, he is a young, talented player, but painfully naive about the ways his presence on the national team will be perceived by fans and potential sponsors.
Stuck between the two is Youssef, a promising goalie from London with mixed Nigerian and Moroccan roots, who cannot decide which identity he feels closest to. Alexander Lobo Moreno plays the part with youthful swagger and surliness, subtly suggesting his emotional strain along the way.
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Rounding out the cast, Jerome Ngonadi provides the play’s heart as optimistic and avuncular coach Kamso, while Kossim Osseni is all overly-polished charisma and cold calculation as manager Azuka, willing to do anything to raise the team’s profile.
Ezi’s nimble writing targets a compelling human story while commenting astutely on complex themes around Nigerian history and the damaging legacy of capitalist exploitation. Although the play loses some momentum in the middle, as management dryly debates the team’s direction, for the most part the dialogue is snappy, shot through with rich, recognisable idiom.
Ssebandeke keeps the energy high and the tone breezy, although the infrequent moments of seriousness are given the emotional heft they deserve. Onstage representations of sports often feel clunky and truncated, but there is a real heart-thumping dynamism to the pivotal game here. Even if some slight audience interaction feels tacked on, the match itself is tense and electrifying.
Movement director Gabrielle Nimo pushes the piece further with appropriately vigorous athletic movement, from the players’ stretches and warm-up routines to staccato slow-motion foot races and moments of boisterous, joyously unforced dancing focused around speedy footwork, the traditional steps becoming just another form of training for these focused athletes, who live, breathe and obsess over the game.
Joshua Omotosho’s set includes a stretch of poorly maintained pitch, turf yellowing to straw in the relentless sun, while a rotating flat offers glimpses into the grounds’ backroom areas, further filling out the richly drawn world of Ezi’s engaging and ambitious debut.
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