Kicking off a season of new writing as part of an initiative established by acclaimed playwright Ryan Calais Cameron, this fun football drama has lots to say, not only about the young men who love the game, but about the politics, economics and postcolonial dynamics at play within the multibillion-dollar industry.

Written by Justice Ezi and directed by Kalungi Ssebandeke, the story sees three hopeful footballers trying out for a spot in the Nigerian World Cup team. Benjamin Akintuyosi plays Victory, the eldest of the three, with a compelling mix of fierce drive and desperation, his 30-something character keenly aware that his viable career years are almost over.

His polar opposite is Cameron Forrest’s boyishly enthusiastic Michael. Born in Nigeria to white English parents, he is a young, talented player, but painfully naive about the ways his presence on the national team will be perceived by fans and potential sponsors.

Stuck between the two is Youssef, a promising goalie from London with mixed Nigerian and Moroccan roots, who cannot decide which identity he feels closest to. Alexander Lobo Moreno plays the part with youthful swagger and surliness, subtly suggesting his emotional strain along the way.

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