The plot follows struggling vacuum cleaner salesman Wormold, recruited by MI6 to build a network of informants in Havana. Desperate to be paid, but lacking either any useful information or the wherewithal to gather some, he concocts an elaborate fictional world of agents, schemes and experimental weapons, leading to bloody, real-world consequences. Continues...

Based on Graham Greene’s satire of endemic bureaucracy and short-sightedness within the British intelligence services – material that the acclaimed author picked up while serving in MI6 during the Second World War – Clive Francis ’ overstretched 2007 adaptation amps up the story’s absurdity at the cost of subtlety.

This plodding production, directed by Philip Wilson, touches on the original’s darker undertones, referencing the brutality of the Batista regime with distant gunshots and explosions. But these serious elements feel underserved among all the over-the-top, farcical silliness, such as when the tension building around a planned killing is punctured by the abrupt arrival of a grotesque, cackling, arthritic prostitute. Indeed, much of the humour here falls flat, with little sense of comic timing on display and a particularly grating over-reliance on crass stereotypes.

In an uneven cast, Jack Ashton’s affably unscrupulous Wormold seems suitably bemused by the increasingly dangerous scrapes in which he finds himself. Delivering his lines with an amusing ineffectual shrug, Ashton’s Wormold seems unsure how he ended up into this mess, yet determined to milk the situation for as much cash as he can. Jodie Steele plays his spoiled daughter Milly as a one-note, insipid brat, but gets to deploy more nuance as Beatrice, the highly efficient, MI6-appointed secretary whose keen observational skills threaten to derail Wormold’s fraud.

Bob Barrett and Leon Ockenden play a large assortment of supporting characters, with Barrett at his best as unassuming former German army officer Hasselbacher, himself a target of spies and assassins, and Ockenden bringing an air of restrained, unpredictable menace to police captain Segura.

Lighting by Nick Richings is lush and dramatic, with sharp bands of hot orange and smoky purple falling between the shadows of slatted blinds, while a twilight scene glows in gorgeous indigo and pink.

Julie Godfrey’s set and costumes capture a suitable sense of humidity and heat with pale linens and bright floral prints nicely set off against a backdrop of rosy stone buildings dotted with colourful shutters. But there are jarringly non-literal contradictions, too, where elements of the design differ distractingly from their spoken descriptions: a gate referred to as a grille is a barred, wrought iron construction; a character described as nearly naked swans about in an elaborate sequinned gown.

These discrepancies are emblematic of a production that lacks the attention to detail, energy or intrigue promised by the source material.

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