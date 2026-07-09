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Our Man in Havana review

“Lacks the intrigue promised by the source material”
ReviewsJul 9, 202610:59 by Dave FargnoliTheatre Royal Windsor
Jack Ashton, Jodie Steele, Leon Ockenden and Bob Barrett in Our Man in Havana at Theatre Royal Windsor. Photo: Jack Merriman
Jack Ashton, Jodie Steele, Leon Ockenden and Bob Barrett in Our Man in Havana at Theatre Royal Windsor. Photo: Jack Merriman

Dated, sluggishly paced comedy potters through Graham Greene’s classic spy satire

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Based on Graham Greene’s satire of endemic bureaucracy and short-sightedness within the British intelligence services – material that the acclaimed author picked up while serving in MI6 during the Second World War – Clive Francisoverstretched 2007 adaptation amps up the story’s absurdity at the cost of subtlety.

The plot follows struggling vacuum cleaner salesman Wormold, recruited by MI6 to build a network of informants in Havana. Desperate to be paid, but lacking either any useful information or the wherewithal to gather some, he concocts an elaborate fictional world of agents, schemes and experimental weapons, leading to bloody, real-world consequences.
Continues...

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This plodding production, directed by Philip Wilson, touches on the original’s darker undertones, referencing the brutality of the Batista regime with distant gunshots and explosions. But these serious elements feel underserved among all the over-the-top, farcical silliness, such as when the tension building around a planned killing is punctured by the abrupt arrival of a grotesque, cackling, arthritic prostitute. Indeed, much of the humour here falls flat, with little sense of comic timing on display and a particularly grating over-reliance on crass stereotypes.

In an uneven cast, Jack Ashton’s affably unscrupulous Wormold seems suitably bemused by the increasingly dangerous scrapes in which he finds himself. Delivering his lines with an amusing ineffectual shrug, Ashton’s Wormold seems unsure how he ended up into this mess, yet determined to milk the situation for as much cash as he can. Jodie Steele plays his spoiled daughter Milly as a one-note, insipid brat, but gets to deploy more nuance as Beatrice, the highly efficient, MI6-appointed secretary whose keen observational skills threaten to derail Wormold’s fraud.

Bob Barrett and Leon Ockenden play a large assortment of supporting characters, with Barrett at his best as unassuming former German army officer Hasselbacher, himself a target of spies and assassins, and Ockenden bringing an air of restrained, unpredictable menace to police captain Segura.

Lighting by Nick Richings is lush and dramatic, with sharp bands of hot orange and smoky purple falling between the shadows of slatted blinds, while a twilight scene glows in gorgeous indigo and pink.

Julie Godfrey’s set and costumes capture a suitable sense of humidity and heat with pale linens and bright floral prints nicely set off against a backdrop of rosy stone buildings dotted with colourful shutters. But there are jarringly non-literal contradictions, too, where elements of the design differ distractingly from their spoken descriptions: a gate referred to as a grille is a barred, wrought iron construction; a character described as nearly naked swans about in an elaborate sequinned gown.

These discrepancies are emblematic of a production that lacks the attention to detail, energy or intrigue promised by the source material.

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Production Details
Production nameOur Man in Havana
VenueTheatre Royal Windsor
LocationWindsor, then touring until 5th September
Starts01/07/2026
Ends11/07/2026
Press night08/07/2026
Running time2hrs 40mins
AuthorGraham Greene
AdapterClive Francis
ComposerAndy Graham
DirectorPhilip Wilson
Set designerJulie Godfrey
Costume designerJulie Godfrey
Lighting designerNick Richings
Sound designerAndy Graham
Vocal/dialect coachNancy Wigglesworth
Cast includesJodie Steele, Bob Barrett, Jack Ashton, Leon Ockenden, James Leeman, Elinor Solly
Company stage managerSimon Bannister
Deputy stage managerChris Radford
Assistant stage managerMatthew Barnes, Elinor Solly
ProducerTheatre Royal Windsor
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Dave is a playwright and critic. He was the winner of The Stage's Critic Search 2015

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