Jordan Donica will perform as the Phantom alongside Sierra Boggess as Carlotta for The Phantom of the Opera’s 40th anniversary performance and surrounding shows, Cameron Mackintosh has announced.

Donica and Boggess - who played Christine in the 25th anniversary production at the Royal Albert Hall - will be joined by Beatrice Penny-Touré as Christine Daaé and Matt Bateman as Ubaldo Piangi.

Other newly-announced cast members for the show’s limited birthday season include Rhys Whitfield, who will return as Vicomte Raoul de Chagny, and Joseph Millson as Monsieur André.

Elsewhere, Ian Pirie will play Monsieur Firmin, with Joanna Riding as Madam Giry and Millie Lyon as her daughter, Meg. At certain performances, Christine will be played by Colleen Rose Curran.

The anniversary performance of The Phantom of the Opera will take place on 9th October 2026, with the show currently running at His Majesty’s Theatre. Many of the cast members for the anniversary season join the show in August and will perform through to November, with some, including Donica, continuing through to spring 2027.

“The extraordinary resurgence of interest from young audiences all over the world to see this timeless gothic romance has been mirrored in the continued popularity of Andrew’s iconic score, which is now being excitedly discovered by new generations,” Mackintosh, who produced the musical, said.

He continued: “I have no doubt that the music of the night will be thrilling audiences for many more decades to come and I’m delighted that the show that Andrew and I embarked on ‘just for the fun of it’ has become a phenomenon beyond our imaginations. Our gratitude to the public knows no bounds.”