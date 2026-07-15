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Carrie Hope Fletcher

Carrie Hope Fletcher

Performer and author

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Carrie Hope Fletcher

Carrie Hope Fletcher

Performer and author

Carrie Hope Fletcher is an award-winning performer and author, with West End credits including Les Misérables, Heathers, Cinderella and Elf. She is currently starring as Jenna in the UK tour of Waitress the Musical.

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The ‘original key’ debate misses the point

The ‘original key’ debate misses the point

Revising the key of a song to match a new actor shouldn’t be controversial, says Carrie Hope Fletcher – what’s important is the emotion content
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Scottish theatre needs ‘long-term strategy’ to fend off ‘exhaustion’ – report

Scottish theatre needs ‘long-term strategy’ to fend off ‘exhaustion’ – report

A ‘long-term’ strategy to combat a ‘widespread sense of exhaustion’ in the Scottish theatre sector has been recommended in a new report

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The Stage Magazine - July 2026

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